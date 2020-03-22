prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-could-have-a-‘very-tricky-path’-to-financial-independence-after-coronavirus-outbreak,-source-claims

When Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex decided to step

back as senior members of the royal family, their main goal was achieving “financial

independence” from the crown while still supporting Her Majesty, Queen

Elizabeth.

But their split from the “The Firm” occurred long before the

coronavirus

COVID-19 absolutely demolished the world’s financial health in a matter of

weeks. While Meghan and Harry were probably feeling confident about making

money before, there is a significant lack of speaking engagements currently.

Suddenly, the prospect of making money isn’t so simple for

this former royal couple.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted the best of both

worlds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex essentially wanted

to pick and choose which parts of the royal life they participated in. They

wanted to retain the good parts, like money, power, and prestige, while rejecting

their least favorite aspects, like participating in the Royal Rota and remaining

politically neutral.

It became quickly apparent that this approach was never

going to work — Harry and Meghan were free to leave if they wanted, but they

couldn’t just create royal roles as they wished. Queen Elizabeth sent the

couple words of encouragement but remained firm on her stance. They couldn’t

use the word “royal” in their branding, for instance. And yes, they’d have to

pay their own way.

That seemed easy enough when they first quit — Harry even

lined up a high-profile speaking engagement at a JP Morgan Summit in February.

But now events such as this have been canceled indefinitely, leaving Harry and Meghan

stuck without

an income stream.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex | DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images

No one knows what the financial future looks like post-coronavirus

Though it seems that way now, the coronavirus pandemic won’t

last forever and life will eventually return to some kind of normal. However,

financial ramification from business shutdowns that go on for weeks or months

could wreak havoc on the economy. No one knows what will happen next.

A palace insider told U.K. based broadcaster Neil Sean that

Prince Harry is keenly aware how much the pandemic has

affected his plans. “… The worldwide health crisis has plunged the world

into a financial climate unheard of before and the opportunities for companies

to waste cash by booking celebrities to speak at conferences [aren’t there

anymore],” said Sean. “… Now it could be a very tricky path to become

financially independent.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will need to wait out this crisis

Unlike so many other people, Harry and Meghan are not in any

danger of losing their homes or not being able to put dinner on the table, even

though they’re losing income in the coming weeks. Both have a healthy cushion

of funds to fall back on if this pandemic drags on for several months. At the very

least, they should be putting their multi-million dollar house hunt on hold.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been using Instagram to spread messages of positivity and hope during the crisis. They encouraged fans to take care of their mental health in the days ahead. “With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in. Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared…and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things,” they wrote.

“But here’s the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?),” they continued. “Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness.” They went on to share some resources to help fans survive social distancing.

These royals have no idea how coronavirus will affect their future. But they’re hoping to come out stronger than before.