prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-are-in-no-hurry-for-baby-number-two,-claims-insider

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially in Los Angeles with their son Archie Harrison after they moved from Canada before the borders were closed due to COVID-19. Now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made it to their alleged permanent destination, an insider says they are going to need time to adjust and settle down before they start trying for a sibling for Archie.

“They’ll be trying in earnest pretty soon,” the source told Us Weekly. “They just want to get firmly settled into their new surroundings first and give Archie as much attention as they can.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Left Canada and Are Now Settled in the L.A. Area https://t.co/CIXunqkfSQ — People (@people) March 26, 2020

As everyone knows, Harry and Meghan moved to Canada in January after announcing that they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Baby Archie stayed with his nanny while the couple made their last official royal appearances in the UK in early March, but the couple have been enjoying “these precious early days with him.”

The source added that Harry and Meghan are “committed to having another baby,” but they don’t want to put too much pressure on the situation.

In addition to their big move, the couple is also starting to pursue their business opportunities in their quest to be financially independent of the royal family. Last week, it was revealed that Markle will be the narrator in the upcoming Disneynature documentary Elephants, and the former Suits actress is reportedly looking to relaunch her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

As for being a mom, Markle is loving her new life with her son and husband away from the media scrutiny. An insider said last fall that Archie is a strong baby, and it’s easy to tell that he is “super smart.” In November, he was already sitting up on his own and rolling over, and he was almost starting to crawl. The source added that Archie couldn’t talk yet, but he was trying.

The insider says that Archie is a “happy baby” and he “rarely cries.” At the time, the source said that he had also taken an interest in his surroundings and is starting to engage and interact with people.

“He loves to be entertained. And he isn’t a needy baby — he’ll happily go to Harry and Meghan’s friends without kicking up a fuss,” said the source.

Before she met Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed in an interview in 2015 that she bought a Cartier French Tank watch as a treat for herself when she found out that Suits had been picked up for a third season. She also revealed at the time that she had it engraved on the back: “To M.M. From M.M.”

Meghan Markle said that she plans to give the watch to her daughter one day, and what makes pieces special is the connection you have to them.



