prince-harry-and-duchess-of-sussex-has-left-canada-to-spend-some-time-together-in-los-angeles-now!-read-to-know-all-details-here.

Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry has recently settled into a new and big home in Los Angeles, United States.

As per the sources, they both have left Canada & the royal family and are now settled in a large home in Los Angeles area. Meghan is now back in her hometown. She was born and brought up in LA only. Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother also lives in LA.

They haven’t commented publicly about the news of shifting of their homes to LA.

They are planning since long to shift in US as their work will be based there. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were living at a place in Vancouver Island after announcing their split- up.

As per the news, they have started looking for homes online and were taking interviews for security teams. According to E! News, ‘Meghan would like to be able to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain. These are two things that are important to her’.

Meghan, the former Suits actor has now tied to narrate the documentary ‘Elephant’ of Disney. She agreed to do the voiceover if the makers donate to Elephants without Borders. Disney confirmed that they will support the non-profit organization, which is dedicated to wildlife conservation on Thursday.

Prince Charles was tested positive for coronavirus, COVID- 19. It is said that he is showing mild symptoms and is in good health now. He is practising self- isolation now.

Prince Harry and Meghan are also taking proper precautions to protect their family from this coronavirus pandemic. They were practicing safe habits to help slow the spread of the disease. Meghan has been passing the time by video calling with her friends and even exchanged recipes with some of them of cooking.