prince-charles’s-latest-appearance-featured-an-unexpected-prince-george-cameo

We almost missed it, but Prince Charles’s latest public appearance featured a sweet tribute to his grandson, Prince George.

The Prince of Wales appeared in a video PSA shared on Wednesday, speaking about his experience with coronavirus and advocating to keep older, vulnerable people safe from the pandemic. Beyond the important update, however, eagle-eyed royal fans may have noticed a photo of Prince George on the bookshelf behind him, just above his right shoulder at certain points in the video.

The photo shows George in a blue and white outfit with a white sun hat, and was also featured in another video address Charles made in 2015 in support of Earth Hour.

This week’s video was recorded at Prince Charles and Camilla’s Birkhall home on the Queen’s Balmoral estate. Along with the photo of Prince George, you can also spot another framed picture of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and his late grandmother the Queen Mother, as well as a small stuffed bear among shelves of books.

Prince Charles recorded the message to share his experience after being diagnosed with coronavirus, telling supporters, “Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus – luckily with relatively mild symptoms – I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation.”