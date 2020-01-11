prince-charles-‘worried-that-prince-harry-is-at-tipping-point-and-vows-to-help-him’

Prince Charles has vowed to do everything he can to help Prince Harry following days of crisis and speculation surrounding his and Meghan Markle’s ‘stepping back’ from the royal family, a report has claimed.

According to the Daily Mirror, Charles, 71, fears his second son is at “tipping point”.

The tabloid also claims the Duke of Sussex informed his father he has been ‘unhappy for some time’ over the plans for him, wife Meghan Markle and son Archie during a series of discussions over the past month.

A royal source is quoted as saying: “At the very heart of the matter is the Prince of Wales’ concern for his son, his daughter-in-law and his new grandson.

Charles and Harry, alongside Prince William and Sir David Attenborough (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He is absolutely clear in his mind that Harry is at a tipping point and has promised him he would do everything in his power to help him.

“Charles told him he would stand by him no matter what, but urged him to come up with a sensible plan that could be worked through in order to satisfy everyone.”

It is reported that the relationship between Harry and Charles has been very strong but that tensions have flared over this week’s shocking announcement that the Duke and Duchess intent to become “financially independent” and divide their time between the UK and North America.

Furthermore, it is claimed Harry and Meghan made their decision without consulting senior members of the royal family, leaving the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William ‘deeply disappointed’.

But speculation that Charles could withdraw financial or personal support is said to have been shrugged off by senior palace sources.

The newspaper also claims the heir to the throne – as well as the Queen – has ordered palace insiders to formulate plans to resolve issues and maintain Harry’s presence in the inner circle of royalty.

According to the Telegraph, the Queen has instructed staff to work out Meghan and Harry’s slimmed-back role in the family by Tuesday of next week.

“Let no one be under any illusions, the Queen is calling the shots on this,” an unidentified source is quoted as saying.

