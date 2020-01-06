prince-charles-to-visit-bethlehem-as-part-of-trip-to-israel-and-the-occupied-territories

The Prince of Wales is to visit Bethlehem as he becomes the highest ranking royal to carry out official engagements in Israel and the occupied territories.

The Prince is expected to become the first member of the Royal family to make an official visit to the Church of the Nativity as he carries out several engagements highlighting Bethlehem’s historic religious significance.

He will also address delegates at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, where he will meet British holocaust survivors and “reaffirm his determination that hatred, extremism and intolerance must never prevail.”

A Foreign Office aide said they were “monitoring the situation very closely” with regard to security concerns following the death of Iranian General Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad.

The Government has urged Britons travelling to Israel to “remain vigilant”, advising against travel to Gaza and areas bordering Syria and Lebanon.

The Prince has only twice visited Israel, for funerals on behalf of the British government.