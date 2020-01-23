prince-charles-to-say-‘hatred-and-intolerance-still-lurk-in-the-human-heart’-at-world-holocaust-forum

The Prince of Wales will warn that “hatred and intolerance still lurk in the human heart” when he joins world leaders at an event marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Charles has flown to Israel for the commemoration and in a speech will say that “language is used which turns disagreement into dehumanisation” and society must remain “resolute in resisting words and acts of violence”.

His visit has added significance as the Queen has never made an official visit to Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories during her 67-year reign.

During his first day in the Holy Land, the prince will also meet Holocaust survivors and be joined by the UK’s Chief Rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis.

He will deliver his address at the World Holocaust Forum being staged at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem, where guests are expected to include US Vice President Mike Pence, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The prince has been invited to the major event by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and he will meet the statesman as he begins his two-day visit to the Holy Land.

Charles will say in his speech: “The lessons of the Holocaust are searingly relevant to this day. Seventy-five years after the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, hatred and intolerance still lurk in the human heart, still tell new lies, adopt new disguises, and still seek new victims.