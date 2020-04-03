🔥Prince Charles to open London's giant Nightingale hospital as it prepares for first Covid-19 patients🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Prince Charles will today open London’s huge new NHS Nightingale Hospital via video link as he pays tribute to those on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.

The heir to the throne will also thank those who have worked “tirelessly” to create the new medical facility at the ExCel centre to ease the growing pressure on hospitals amid the crisis.

The Prince of Wales will carry out the engagement from Birkhall, his home in Scotland on the Balmoral estate, where he is recovering after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Chief Executive of NHS Nightingale will join a small group representing medical staff, the Ministry of Defence, contractors for the ceremony.

Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, will host the event with Mr Hancock and Prof Knight due to give brief remarks.

Natalie Grey, head of nursing at NHS Nightingale, will then unveil a plaque on behalf of Charles to mark the hospital’s official opening.

Five hundred beds are already in place and there is space for another 3,500.

London’s new hospital could need a staggering 16,000 members of staff to treat coronavirus patients should it reach full capacity.

The Evening Standard was the first to reveal the ExCel convention centre would be turned into a special hospital to help the capital battle with crisis.

Split into more than 80 wards containing 42 beds each, the Nightingale will become one of the biggest hospitals in the world, according to its chief operating officer Natalie Forrest.

And Ms Forrest said a “scary” number of staff would be needed to run the facility at full capacity and appealed for volunteers to come forward.

Ms Forrest said: “The numbers are scary, but if I tell you that to run one ward, including all of our ancillary staff, we need 200 members of staff.”

The facility will be used to treat Covid-19 patients who have been transferred from other intensive care units (ICU) across the capital.

The Nightingale will also include support services found in other NHS hospitals, such as pharmacies and therapy treatment, Mr Sullivan said.

Military personnel worked 15-hour shifts to help transform the convention centre in east London into the hospital.

Colonel Ashleigh Boreham, from the Army Medical Services, said plans for the hospital were only conceived on March 21 in a meeting between the NHS and military.

Since then, up to 200 personnel, including infantry from the 1st Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, have been assisted contractors and NHS staff with its construction.

Two more Nightingale hospitals will be opened in Bristol and Harrogate.

The newly-planned sites at the University of the West of England and the Harrogate Convention Centre will look after patients from their regions.

The Bristol hospital will be able to look after up to 1,000 patients, while Harrogate can care for up to 500.

They will join other sites due to open at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre and Manchester’s Central Complex.

NHS hospitals have already managed to free up more than 33,000 beds which is equivalent to 50 new hospitals, according to the service.