prince-charles-‘snubs’-mike-pence-at-holocaust-memorial-event

Prince Charles has been accused of ‘snubbing’ Mike Pence at an Auschwitz memorial event that marked 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi death camp.

Footage shows the royal acknowledging world and Jewish leaders as he makes his way along the front row of seats at The World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.

When he comes to Mr Pence, the father-of-two barely gives him a cursory glance before walking on to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country’s President Reuven Rivlin.

Looking awkward, Mr Pence pats Charles on the arm as he converses with the other men.

After the Prince of Wales takes his seat, Vladimir Putin is pointed his way.

Following a quick wave, he jumps up to shake his hand which Charles takes willingly.

Both Buckingham Palace and Mr Pence’s staff have denied any ill will, saying the pair had met before entering the hall.

Clarence House said: ‘Shortly before the Yad Vashem memorial event began the prince and Vice President Pence and his wife had a warm and friendly chat, which is why they did not greet each other again in the room.’

Mr Pence’s press secretary Katie Waldman posted a photo and video of the pair meeting, writing: ‘This is not true. VP and Prince Charles spoke prior to entering the event floor and after his remarks as well.’

The Nazis murdered more than six million people in the Holocaust, most of them Jews.

More than one million of these people were killed at Auschwitz.

In a speech at the event, Charles urged world leaders to learn the lessons of the past and work together to combat hatred.

He said the extermination of six million Jewish people during the Second World War was a ‘universal human tragedy’ affecting all.

Warning that ‘hatred and intolerance still lurk in the human heart’, the royal said society must remain ‘resolute in resisting words and acts of violence’.

Saying the stories of the mass killings belonged to the victims and their families, he added: ‘But we must never forget that they are also our story: a story of incomprehensible inhumanity, from which all humanity can and must learn.

‘For that an evil cannot be described does not mean that it cannot be defeated.

‘That it cannot be fully understood, does not mean that it cannot be overcome.’