prince-charles-mobbed-by-royal-fans-as-he-visits-tk-maxx-in-south-london

Prince Charles was mobbed by royal fans during his first ever visit to TK Maxx in south London.

The Prince of Wales toured the budget retailer in Tooting for a Prince’s Trust programme which helps young people get into the retail industry.

As he was leaving the store, a huge crowd gathered and dozens of people tried to shake his hand and take a photo.

Instead of heading straight for his car, he embarked on a mini walkabout and was soon completely surrounded by people.

The Prince of Wales meets members of the public, after a visit to the TK Maxx store (PA)

On his way out, he said: “I’m really worried we’ve stopped all the customers coming in.”

The Tooting shop’s team leader, Rachel Crawford, 29, chatted to Charles during his visit and shared her experience of doing a six-week retail course in conjunction with The Prince’s Trust before taking up employment in TK Maxx.

The Prince of Wales is greeted by members of the public as he leaves a TK Maxx store on Tooting High Street. (PA)

Speaking about what Charles thought of the store, Ms Crawford said: “He walked in and said it was amazing.

“He didn’t expect it to be so bright and so luxurious, the way everything’s displayed.

Prince Charles met young people and their mentors who have participated in TK Maxxs Get into Retail programme (Getty Images)

“He said it was very fresh. And he liked how the layout of the store looked.”

She said he asked her how she manages “not so friendly customers”, adding: “I said ‘I kill them with kindness, I give them this smile’. He laughed.”

Prince Charles was given a tour around TK Maxx (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ms Crawford said if she was to bring Charles to a particular section of the store she would bring him to the ladies department so that he could get a nice hat or scarf for the Queen, adding that there has been a lot of cashmere in lately.

“The Queen would love to wear that,” she said.

The Prince of Wales spoke to young people about their experiences (Getty Images)

Ms Crawford also said Charles had “very soft hands”, and said she would have liked to have asked him what moisturiser he wears.

“I’m so privileged that he’s actually come out of his own personal time to come to the store, to meet us one on one.

The prince had a lovely time speaking to young people at the store (PA)

“It must be a very busy schedule,” she said.

Charles also joined a discussion with young people to hear about what it is like to be a young Londoner and the challenges they have overcome to gain stable employment.

A member of the public caresses the Prince’s face (PA)

The Prince’s Trust has helped more than 950,000 young people since it was founded by Charles in 1976.

TK Maxx has supported The Prince’s Trust since 2013 and operated a partnership with the charity that has helped more than 1,000 young people through the Get into Retail programme.

It has offered specialist training and roles to over 700 of these young people, many of whom remain employees in TK Maxx stores.