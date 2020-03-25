Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Prince’s Clarence House says that 71-year-old is displaying mild symptoms of the virus and has been working from home, and that his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested negative. “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” they said in a statement. “The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.”

They also said they are not sure where he caught the virus and added, “it is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried it in his public role during recent weeks.”

Last week, the entire royal family including Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and Prince William, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put out statements about the virus. The Queen is also expected to make a public television appearance regarding the crisis.

While we haven’t heard directly from the royals about this diagnosis, according to reporter Omid Scobie, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying, “Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare. We will not be commenting further.”