prince-charles-gives-update-following-coronavirus-diagnosis

It came as a shock to the world when it was revealed that Prince Charles, the Duke of Cornwall, was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The prince rested positive for the virus earlier this week, joining the likes of other notorious individuals like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Idris Elba.

Harper’s Bazaar recently picked up on a post from the Duke of Cornwall’s account in which he updated fans and followers on his status. Reportedly, the Duke is currently staying in Balmoral, Scotland.

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, left their home in London when the COVID-19 pandemic worsened, however, it was too little too late, because earlier this week, the Prince revealed he contracted the illness. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla left for the family’s estate in Scotland, not long before the heir to the British throne started displaying symptoms.

Subsequently, both parties received a test from the NHS, and while Prince Charles tested positive, Duchess Camilla, on the other hand, did not. Harper’s Bazaar claimed Camilla has been staying in a separate section of the Balmoral estate.

On Instagram, the Clarence House thanked everyone who wished him well and stated that Prince Charles was “enormously touched” by all of the people who had nice things to say. Sources who spoke with the aforementioned outlet revealed earlier this week that Charles has been doing well despite his diagnosis.

Regarding other royal family members, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been staying at Anmer Hall, their home in Norfolk. They intend on continuing to stay there with their three young kids, including Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis.

Earlier this month, when the pandemic continued to worsen around the globe, Queen Elizabeth II left her home in Buckingham Palace to head to her Windsor estate. Sources who spoke with The Daily Mail claimed she left to get away from the influx of tourists in the area, due to a higher risk of infection.

However, insiders with The Mirror stated she was moving away as part of her typical routine and nothing more. As it was noted above, there have been several big names diagnosed with the virus, including Colton Underwood and Rachel Matthews.



