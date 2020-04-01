prince-charles-gave-details-about-his-experience-with-coronavirus

Prince Charles used his first appearance since his coronavirus diagnosis to share his experience with COVID-19 and the resulting isolation.

In a PSA video shared by Clarence House’s social media accounts, the Prince of Wales discussed the pandemic and its effects on older members of the community, speaking as a patron of Age U.K., a charity which supports older people.

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus – luckily with relatively mild symptoms – I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” he said. “As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed.”

“At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness,” he said in his video.

Earlier this week, it was reported Prince Charles is out of isolation a week after news broke about his diagnosis, and is in good health. The video was presumably filmed at Charles’s Birkhall home on the Queen’s Balmoral estate.

Prince Charles was the first member of the British royal family reported to have tested positive for coronavirus. In addition to his PSA, other royal family members have stepped in to play their part in helping members of the public respond to the crisis. Last month, Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a surprise visit to healthcare staff on the frontlines, while Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared a message to those affected by domestic violence during the pandemic. Queen Elizabeth is also set to make a rare speech about the coronavirus in coming weeks.