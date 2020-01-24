prince-charles-delivers-a-strong-message-of-support-for-the-plight-of-the-palestinian-people

During a visit to Bethlehem the Prince of Wales has delivered a strong message of support for the plight of the Palestinian people.

Addressing a crowd of civic leaders the Prince said: “it is my dearest wish that the future will bring freedom, justice and equality to all Palestinians.”

In what is understood to be the clearest indication of support for the Palestinians by a member of the Royal family, the Prince referred to the “signs of continued hardship” visitors face on arrival in Bethlehem.

He added: “It breaks my heart that we should continue to see so much suffering and division.”

The prince made his speech at Casa Nova, a Franciscan pilgrim house close to the church of the nativity, where he spoke with church leaders and health and education officials.

The Prince also stopped to chat with a group of Palestinian refugees, among them Dr Abdelfattah Abu Srour, director of the Al Rowwad Centre in Aida refugee camp.

He told the Prince he works with children as young as eight-years-old who when asked what they want to be when they grow up have responded “that they want to die because nobody cares”. He said the Prince replied: “it is painful to hear that.”