prince-charles-delivers-a-strong-message-of-support-for-the-plight-of-the-palestinian-people

During a visit to Bethlehem the Prince of Wales has delivered a strong message of support for the plight of the Palestinian people.
Addressing a crowd of civic leaders the Prince said: “it is my dearest wish that the future will bring freedom, justice and equality to all Palestinians.”
In what is understood to be the clearest indication of support for the Palestinians by a member of the Royal family, the Prince referred to the “signs of continued hardship” visitors face on arrival in Bethlehem.
He added: “It breaks my heart that we should continue to see so much suffering and division.”
The prince made his speech at Casa Nova, a Franciscan pilgrim house close to the church of the nativity, where he spoke with church leaders and health and education officials.
The Prince also stopped to chat with a group of Palestinian refugees, among them Dr Abdelfattah Abu Srour, director of the Al Rowwad Centre in Aida refugee camp.
He told the Prince he works with children as young as eight-years-old who when asked what they want to be when they grow up have responded “that they want to die because nobody cares”. He said the Prince replied: “it is painful to hear that.”
The Prince also spoke with another refugee, Rua Ahmad Abuoda, a 20-year-old engineering student and member of a women’s empowerment group which works with mothers and disabled children in the Aida and Al-Azzeh refugee camps.
She said: “I spoke to him about disabled children. Some of them have been injured through Israeli soldiers and conflict.”
Before departing the Prince was presented with a gift of a mural of his Royal crest designed in mother of pearl by a local iconography artist.
Earlier Prince Charles had attended a multifaith service in the Church of the Nativity, the birthplace of Jesus, in the centre of Bethlehem.
In a reading, the Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem, the Most Reverend Suheil Dawani, heralded the Prince’s decades long quest to bring different faiths together, saying his “leadership and presence has given hope to all Christians, especially for those in our region who are suffering extreme oppression, violence and imprisonment”.
The Prince was shown the manger below the church where Christians believe Jesus was born.
At the start of the day amid howling wind and rain, the Prince joined Muslim and Christian leaders in a symbolic walk through the centre of Bethlehem in a gesture aimed at spreading a message of religious co-existence.
His first engagement on Palestinian land was to a mosque on Manger Square, where he heard how Christians and Muslims had lived peacefully alongside each other in Bethlehem for centuries.
Amid a jostling crowd of umbrellas and cameras and security men, he was accompanied by imams from the Omar mosque and Christians from the Church of the Nativity – Franciscans, Armenian and Greek Orthodox.
The Omar mosque, which is the only mosque in the old city even though Muslims outnumber Christians in Bethlehem, is named after the Caliph Omar, who conquered Jerusalem in 637 but guaranteed that Christians would be free to continue to worship.
The message of religious co-existence was, said the Prince, “a wonderful example”.