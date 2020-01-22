prince-charles-arrives-at-davos-in-electric-car-‘after-taking-private-jet’

Prince Charles has arrived at Davos in an electric car to tell world leaders ‘we simply cannot waste any more time’ in the battle to avert climate catastrophe.

The prince was pictured shaking hands with teenage activist Greta Thunberg, 17, after delivering his keynote address to government and business chiefs.

He travelled from St Gallen in Switzerland to Davos in a fully electric Jaguar I-Pace, rather than using a helicopter.

However, according to MailOnline he chartered a plane to arrive in Switzerland, costing around £15,000.

He will then jet to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, at a similar cost.

The paper said his usual ministerial jet Voyager was believed to be having scheduled maintenance so could not be used.

In his address at the World Economic Forum, Charles urged government and business chiefs to help the private sector lead ‘the world out of the approaching catastrophe’.

He told leaders gathered at the Forum: ‘Ladies and gentleman, you all have a seat at the table as this must be the year that we put ourselves on the right track.’

He added: ‘Do we want to go down in history as the people who did nothing to bring the world back from the brink, in trying to restore the balance, when we could have done? I don’t want to.

‘Just think for a moment, what good is all the extra wealth in the world gained from business as usual if you can do nothing with it except watch it burn in catastrophic conditions.

‘This is why I need your help, your ingenuity and your practical skills to ensure that the private sector leads the world out of the approaching catastrophe into which we have engineered ourselves.’

He added: ‘We simply cannot waste any more time. The only limit is our willingness to act. The time to act is now.’

He warned the world is in the midst of a crisis that ‘is now I hope well understood’.

He added: ‘Global warning, climate change and the devastating loss of biodiversity are the greatest threats humanity has ever faced.’

He described his dedication to encouraging corporate, social and environmental responsibility as an ‘uphill struggle’.

But he added: ‘Now it is time to take it to the next level. In order to secure our future and to prosper we need to evolve our economic model.’