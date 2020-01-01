prince-andrew’s-accuser-virginia-roberts-vows-that-2020

The Duke of York’s accuser has vowed to “take down the one per cent” who think they are above the law as her case is set to return to court later this month.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked to the UK to have sex with Prince Andrew, vowed to make 2020 “a year to be remembered in history” as the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continues.

It came as a court date was set for January 16, when a New York judge will consider whether to unseal a tranche of documents containing explosive new allegations against Epstein.

The hearing will also “address notification of third parties named in the documents,” one of whom is believed to be the Duke.

The 59-year-old was effectively sacked from his role as a working royal after an interview he gave to the BBC’s Newsnight backfired when he failed to show any empathy for Epstein’s victims or regret over his friendship with the disgraced financier.

He is facing the prospect of further damaging claims about their relationship if the US judge decides to unseal more than 3,000 pages of new evidence.