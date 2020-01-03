prince-andrew-‘begged’-ghislaine-maxwell-to-clear-his-name-over-epstein-scandal

Prince Andrew begged Jeffry Epstein’s alleged ‘madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell to clear his name by publically defending him but she refused, it has been claimed.

Maxwell, ex-girlfriend of paedophile Epstein, is said to be the only other person present on the night Virginia Giuffre claims she was forced to sleep with him when she was 17.

The Duke of York has vehemently denied her claims and says he has no recollection of meeting her.

A source told the New York Post: ‘Andrew pleaded with Ghislaine to publicly defend him.

‘She carefully considered it, but decided no good would come of it. It isn’t in her best interests.’

As a result, the Duke went ahead with a ‘car crash’ BBC interview that led to him stepping down from Royal duties amid global backlash.

The Prince was criticised for his lack of sympathy with Epstein’s victims or regret over his controversial friendship with the disgraced financier.

Epstein killed himself in prison as he awaited trial on 40 charges of sex trafficking.

The New York Post claimed that Maxwell, a close friend of the Duke’s, went into hiding after his suicide and is being protected her network of powerful friends and associates in ‘safe houses’ all over the world.

The 58-year-old has been accused of procuring young women and grooming them to have sex with Epstein and his wealthy friends.

She denies the allegations and has been co-operating with an investigation into Esptein’s crimes, although she has not been seen in public in several months.

Giuffre said in an interview with the BBC’s Panorama that she was trafficked from the US by Epstein to sleep with the Duke in 2001.

She alleged that on arrival in London she was introduced to the Duke and then taken to Tramp nightclub in Mayfair with him, Epstein and Ms Maxwell.

She said of the night: ‘In the car, Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey, and that just made me sick’.

In his Newsnight interview the Duke claimed that he could not have been at Tramps that night because he had taken his daughter, Princess Beatrice, to a party at Pizza Express in Woking.

He said he remembered this because it was a ‘very unusual’ thing for him to do.

He also cast doubt on her claims she was dancing with the ‘sweaty’ Prince, stating he had a medical condition at the time that meant he could not sweat.

He said he had no recollection of a photograph of the pair of them apparently taken that night at Ms Maxwell’s house and suggested it may have been doctored.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Buckingham Palace and representatives of Ghislaine Maxwell for comment.