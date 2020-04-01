prince-albert-of-monaco-recovers-from-coronavirus-following-his-diagnosis

The daughter of Prince Albert of Monaco recently revealed that her father is doing alright following his COVID-19 diagnosis. Near the beginning of the month, the 62-year-old royal family member announced he was diagnosed with the coronavirus, making him the first head of state to contract the disease.

Page Six reported on a post from his daughter today, Jazmin Grimaldi, which included a picture of her father outside of the Palace of Monaco. Alongside the message, Jazmin elated on her dad’s condition, stating that he has recovered from the virus and was doing well.

Additionally, Grimaldi, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel alum, shouted out to all of the people of the world who have been fighting against the coronavirus. She wrote, “my thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

According to Page Six, Albert will go to his country home, Roc Agel, where his two 5-year-old twins and wife have been staying in quarantine. Albert said previously that he and his family have been communicating through FaceTime.

Albert said to People Magazine that their house is big enough that it’s not hard for him to self-isolate to avoid spreading the virus to his two children and wife. For the next fourteen days, Prince Albert claims his schedule has been completely changed.

Additionally, he still has a cough that won’t go away. Regarding the French principality, Albert claimed they still haven’t reached the peak yet, which will likely occur in the following ten days approximately.

According to the Prince of Monaco, the nation has plenty of supplies and is getting more tests soon. As most know, Prince Albert isn’t the only head of state to contract the disease. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, also contracted the illness.

Many celebrities have contracted COVID-19, including Prince Charles, who went into quarantine following his diagnosis. Reports have indicated his wife, Camilla, is doing fine. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Rachel Matthews, Colton Underwood, and Idris Elba have contracted the coronavirus as well.

Each party has been candid about their experiences fighting the contagious illness on social media, especially Rachel Matthews, who shared a time-line of her symptoms.



Post Views:

0





