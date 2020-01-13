prime-minister-boris-johnson-arrives-in-northern-ireland-for-stormont-deal-finance-talks







Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left), First Minister, Arlene Foster of the DUP (centre right), deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill (centre left) of Sinn Fein, and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith (right) during their visit to Stormont. Photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left), First Minister, Arlene Foster of the DUP (centre right), deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill (centre left) of Sinn Fein, and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith (right) during their visit to Stormont, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 13, 2020. See PA story ULSTER Politics. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith (right) during their visit to Stormont, Belfast to meet the leaders of the restored powersharing government. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 13, 2020. See PA story ULSTER Politics. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith (right) during their visit to Stormont, Belfast to meet the leaders of the restored powersharing government. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 13, 2020. See PA story ULSTER Politics. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Northern Ireland ahead of talks with political leaders around funding for the new Stormont Executive.

Mr Johnson arrived a Stormont Castle flanked by Secretary of State Julian Smith and was greeted by DUP First Minister Arlene Foster and Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

As they posed for photographs Mr Johnson shook hands with Ms O’Neill and Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith shook hands with Ms Foster.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is also due at Stormont on Monday as he and Mr Johnson mark the resurrection of the institutions after a three-year political impasse.

LIVE: Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrive at Stormont Castle Posted by Belfast Telegraph on Monday, January 13, 2020

Speaking ahead of the visit Mr Johnson said discussions at Stormont would focus on how the Executive intended to take forward “critical reforms” to public services.

“This is an historic time for the people of Northern Ireland,” he said ahead of the visit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith (right) during their visit to Stormont, Belfast to meet the leaders of the restored powersharing government. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 13, 2020. See PA story ULSTER Politics. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“After three years, Stormont is open for business again with an executive who can now move forward with improving people’s lives and delivering for all communities in Northern Ireland.

“I look forward to meeting with the new executive and hearing about their plans for the future – including driving forward much needed reforms to public services and resolving the current health strike.

“The next decade will be an incredible time of opportunity for Northern Ireland and the whole of the United Kingdom as we come together to unleash the potential of our four nations.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left), First Minister, Arlene Foster of the DUP (centre right), deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill (centre left) of Sinn Fein, and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith (right) during their visit to Stormont, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 13, 2020. See PA story ULSTER Politics. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has suggested the public will have to pay for some of the commitments made in the New Decade New Approach document.

Belfast Telegraph Digital