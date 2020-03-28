primavera-sound-2020-postponed-to-august-due-to-coronavirus-concerns

The Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, Spain, scheduled to take place starting June 3rd, has been pushed back two months to late August due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 20th anniversary Primavera previously announced that Lana Del Rey, the Strokes, Beck, Massive Attack, the National and the much-anticipated Pavement reunion would serve as this year’s headliners. However, like fellow music festivals Bonnaroo and Coachella, Primavera organizers postponed the fest from its June 3rd start date with the hope that the COVID-19 outbreak will be under control by late summer.

“Faced with this constantly changing scenario, the restrictions imposed by the authorities on the celebration of public shows and on the free movement of people… we are forced to postpone the upcoming edition of Primavera Sound Barcelona for reasons of force majeure known to us all,” organizers said in a statement after moving to the fest to August 26-30.

“There are things that only happen once in a lifetime. The current global COVID-19 health crisis is, unfortunately, one of them. But it won’t be the only one. The spirit of solidarity and collective response of society in the face of this emergency will live on for a long time, and will allow us to embrace exceptional situations and overcome the challenge… and to literally embrace each other once it is over.”

While Glastonbury, SXSW and Governors Ball all canceled their 2020 plans entirely due to the pandemic, the organizers of Primavera felt “obliged and responsible to contribute insofar as we can to the survival of the live music scene, whose role will be key to the return to normality after this absolutely unprecedented situation that has never been faced before by the cultural sector and all its agents: artists and their teams, agencies, promoters, venues, festivals, stage builders, technical and production teams, bar staff, cleaning and security staff, and in general the thousands of people involved in the sector.”

In June 2019, Primavera announced plans to celebrate its 20th anniversary by expanding to Los Angeles; that two-day festival is still scheduled for September 19th and 20th, 2020.

