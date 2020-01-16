primary-school-teachers-investigated-over-cheating-in-sats-on-the-rise

Primary school teachers investigated over cheating in Sats has risen by over 50 per cent in two years, the latest figures show.
In 2018 there were 793 investigations into maladministration, up from 524 in 2016, according to an official report by the Government’s Standards and Testing Agency.
Currently children take Sats at the end of their final year of primary school, while the tests for seven-year-olds are being phased out in favour of “baseline assessments” for children at the end of Reception.
The increase in maladministration investigations was driven by a sharp rise in the number of investigations into Key Stage Two Sats, from 430 to 644 over three years.
Key Stage Two Sats, which are sat in May by pupils in their final year of primary school, test children on spelling, punctuation, grammar, maths and science.
The most common reason for an investigation was cited as the “test administrator over-aiding pupils”. Campaigners blamed school league tables for putting teachers under pressure to cheat on Sats results.
Jill Robinson from the group More than a Score which campaigns against Sats, said: “There is increasing pressure on teachers to get the results. “The pressure is coming from the fact that schools are being judged on the basis of standardised tests.
“That gets passed down to the teachers and ultimately to primary age children having to sit these tests under exam conditions. The entire burden for accountability for the schools rests on their shoulders.”
A teaching union has previously warned that Easter holiday Sats “cramming” courses are on the rise as headteachers attempt to boost their school’s league table performance.
Hundreds of schools are now “persuading” parents to send their children in for several days during the holidays as they seek to get an edge on other local schools by outdoing their results, according to the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers.
While it is common for schools to put on extra lessons for GCSE or A-level students during the Easter holidays, revision classes for eleven-year-olds is a more recent phenomenon. Last year, Jeremy Corbyn pledged to abolish Sats, a move which ministers said would cause “enormous damage” to education and undo decades of improvement in children’s numeracy and literacy.
Meanwhile, the chair of Ofqual has said that Sats in primary school are necessary to show that taxpayer money is being well spent Roger Taylor said that the assessments are necessary so that the public can be “confident” that the education system is fir for purpose.