primary-school-teachers-investigated-over-cheating-in-sats-on-the-rise

Primary school teachers investigated over cheating in Sats has risen by over 50 per cent in two years, the latest figures show.

In 2018 there were 793 investigations into maladministration, up from 524 in 2016, according to an official report by the Government’s Standards and Testing Agency.

Currently children take Sats at the end of their final year of primary school, while the tests for seven-year-olds are being phased out in favour of “baseline assessments” for children at the end of Reception.

The increase in maladministration investigations was driven by a sharp rise in the number of investigations into Key Stage Two Sats, from 430 to 644 over three years.

Key Stage Two Sats, which are sat in May by pupils in their final year of primary school, test children on spelling, punctuation, grammar, maths and science.

The most common reason for an investigation was cited as the “test administrator over-aiding pupils”. Campaigners blamed school league tables for putting teachers under pressure to cheat on Sats results.

Jill Robinson from the group More than a Score which campaigns against Sats, said: “There is increasing pressure on teachers to get the results. “The pressure is coming from the fact that schools are being judged on the basis of standardised tests.