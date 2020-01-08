primary-school-league-table:-search-and-compare-the-best-primary-schools-in-your-area

Thousands of primary schools across the country have their results figures published by the Department for Education on an annual basis.
This year’s results are for last year’s academic year, which ended in the summer of 2019. Each school has been ranked in our searchable league table according to the percentage of students achieving the expected standard.
Find your school
Our interactive tool allows you to search school results in your area and compare schools of your choice against one another.
Clicking on an individual school’s name brings up more detailed information, including the percentage of pupils achieving the expected standard and the school’s progress scores for reading, writing and maths.
Individual school sections also display the school’s location and the total number of pupils.
The top 100 schools
The table below ranks the country’s top 100 schools by the percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, and then by the percentage of pupils achieving a high score in reading and maths and working at greater depth in writing.
It also includes the school’s latest available Ofsted rating.
Based on these categories, Hogsthorpe Primary Academy, Skegness, performed the best of any state school in the country in 2019, followed by Stowting Church of England Primary School, Ashford , a close second.
Altogether, some 79 schools saw 100 per cent of their students getting the expected standard in 2019.
Metrics explanation
Our schools comparison tool shows several metrics relating to school performance. The first is a certain school’s latest Ofsted rating, which ranks it either outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.
It also includes the proportion of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, with a line comparing it to the average for its local authority, as well as the proportion of pupils working at greater depth in writing and achieving a high score in reading and maths.
Schools can also be ranked on the progress made across the school in reading, writing and maths. For this, pupils’ results are compared to the achievements of other pupils across the country who had a similar starting point.
A score of zero means that, on average, pupils achieved similar results at the end of Key Stage 2 (end of year 6) to pupils in other schools with similar results at the end of Key Stage 1.
You can also:
School places picker
Finding a good school place for your child can be a stressful experience, with parents often having to perform a balancing act between a school’s performance and the probability of their child getting a place.
But new research from The Telegraph has revealed that, of the schools ranked as Outstanding in the country, there are still 918 primary schools and 104 secondary schools that were under-subscribed in 2019.
By entering your postcode into the tool below, you can not only find out the under-subscribed schools in your area, but also assess their Ofsted ratings to find the best, most realistic, school to apply to for your child.
Note: Primary schools data has been updated to reflect 2019 figures, but the 2019 figures for secondary schools is not released until 23 January 2020.
Schools may not have data in the tables for several reasons, including: small numbers of pupils (which risks an individual pupil’s results being identified); investigations into maladministration of tests; or for other reasons beyond the school’s control. Many independent and state schools score zero (or very low scores) if they enter all or most pupils for alternative qualifications that are not accredited by the Government.
The table in the article uses the most up-to-date Ofsted data, which was released on 31 August 2019. It may well be that subsequent revisions are not yet reflected in nationwide Ofsted data. We update the table periodically as soon as Ofsted releases national revisions.