‘primary-school-kids-need-help-to-cope-with-suicides’-says-belfast-school-principal

‘Primary school kids need help to cope with suicides’ says Belfast school...

The principal of a north Belfast primary school has said mental health issues, drugs and social media are playing a role in the suicide epidemic hitting Northern Ireland’s young people.

Corinne Latham said that since the start of the school year, five people have taken their own lives in the local community connected to Seaview Primary.

She called for statutory support for school counselling for primary school pupils – but she also voiced concerns over attitudes to suicide, especially on social media.

“In Northern Ireland, because of Facebook etc, sometimes it’s nearly like we glorify people who take their own lives,” she said.

“That’s not to say that there’s not a place for expressing sympathy, but this (suicide) is not something that is okay.

“Think about the people who might see you. Think about that wee four or five year-old who’s out playing on the street who might find you. Everybody was appalled to hear about the horrific teenager murder case in Dublin recently but we have children coming into our schools every day who see things that children shouldn’t see.”