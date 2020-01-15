primary-school-begins-fining-parents-who-are-late-to-pick-up-children-from-the-school-gates

A primary school has sparked anger after introducing a policy of fining parents if they are late to pick up their children.

New rules at Holy Trinity School in Gravesend, Kent, state that parents and carers will be fined £1 every five minutes per child if they fail to arrive at the school gates on time.

The new policy also outlines that the school will contact social services if a child isn’t collected by 4pm, and if parents cannot be contacted, children will be admitted into the care of the local authority.

However, the penalty will only come into force they’ve been late three times.

The move follows similar policies in other schools which have argued that their already stretched budgets cannot cover paying teachers for extra hours simply because parents are not keeping to the timetable.