primary-school-applications:-find-an-undersubscribed,-outstanding-school-near-you

Deciding which primary schools to apply for can be a daunting prospect for parents. You only get one shot at applications, and putting down only the very best schools is a gamble that may or may not pay off.

The vast majority of primaries that are given the top Ofsted rating of “outstanding” are oversubscribed, with some attracting nearly 5 applications per place.

But there are 918 “outstanding” primaries in England that are undersubscribed, meaning they have fewer applicants than they did places. But where in the country are they? And which ones are near you? Enter your postcode below to find out the undersubscribed, outstanding schools in your area.