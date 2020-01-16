priest-banned-sinn-fein-from-meeting-in-his-church-hall-over-abortion-stance,-pro-life-group-claims







Catherine Sewell St Patrick’s Hall in Coalisland

A priest has banned prominent members of Sinn Fein – including Michelle O’Neill – from holding a meeting in a Co Tyrone church hall because of the party’s stance on abortion, a pro-life group has said.

The Sinn Fein vice-president and Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy had been due to attend a meeting in a hall at St Patrick’s Church, Coalisland, yesterday evening, the Belfast Telegraph understands.

However, local parish priest Fr Eugene O’Neill was alerted and intervened in order to prevent the gathering from taking place on church property, according to the Tyrone Pro-Life Network, an umbrella organisation for a number groups opposed to abortion.

It is understood the party was due to discuss the New Decade, New Approach deal with supporters.

Members of the wider republican movement had also been invited to attend.

Last night a Sinn Fein spokesman said the party had been due to hold a public meeting, but due to a “diary clash” it had been “rescheduled”.

Catherine Sewell of the Tyrone Pro-Life Network thanked the priest for “withdrawing permission” from Sinn Fein to use the hall for their meeting, which she claimed would be used to “promote their radical pro-abortion policy”.