🔥Price of cocaine rises due to coronavirus lockdown measures🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The price of drugs is on the rise as the Government’s coronavirus lockdown measures have lead to fewer dealers selling drugs on the street.

A London-based dealer said the price of cocaine has risen by 10 per cent from £36,000 a kilo to £40,000.

He told Sky News he had been busier than normal while lockdown measures are in place.

“Nobody wants to drive as the chances of getting pulled over are much greater now,” said one drug user.

With fewer dealers on the streets, those who are still active have been able to put up their prices.​

Before and during Coronavirus lockdown – In pictures

More people are reportedly turning to cannabis as a preferred drug because customers are spending the majority of their time at home.

Some drug users said they prepared for the lockdown by buying “party packs”, which typically contain both class A and class B drugs, while another drug user said he bought a “virus-sized pack of weed weeks ago” to see him through the shutdown.

The drugs and mental health charity We Are With You, raised concerns that providers may begin to “cut” their substances to increasingly dangerous levels as the lockdown impacts their ability to get drugs.

Andrew Horne, interim executive director of operations in Scotland, said: “Some of the people we work with here in Scotland have been telling us that they’re stockpiling drugs.

“But we’re also hearing about supply difficulties too and that the purity of many drugs is decreasing as dealers cut them with different substances to increase their bulk.

“The concern for us is that people might not know what they’re taking or could turn to other drugs that they are unfamiliar with, which could have more serious consequences for them and increase the chances of overdose.”

We Are With You continues to provide its support services for people experiencing issues with drugs themselves, or if they’re worried about a loved one.

Mr Horne added: “You can contact us directly by calling your local service or reach one of our trained advisers via our online webchat service.”