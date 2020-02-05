Pretty Little Thing advert banned for 'overly-sexualised' content after featuring women in revealing lingerie

The latest headlines in your inbox

An advert for Pretty Little Thing (PLT) has been branded “offensive” for featuring women in revealing outfits while cavorting with neon poles.

The YouTube advert, which featured a model posing in vinyl lingerie, has been banned by the UK’s advertising watchdog over its “overly-sexualised” presentation of the retailer’s products.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the online ad “invited viewers to view the women as sexual objects.”

It ruled that the commercial must not appear again in its current form and warned PLT not to “objectify women” in future campaigns.

The ASA noted that the ad began with a woman looking over her shoulder in a seductive manner (Screengrab provided by the ASA)

The video, which aired in October, opened with a model looking over her shoulder seductively while sporting black vinyl chaps-style knickers, leaving her buttocks on display.

The advert later showed a model posing in a “highly sexualised” manner on the floor wearing holding a neon bar between her legs.

A viewer complained to the regulator saying it was “irresponsible” and likely to cause offence.

But PLT argued that the advert “highlighted how they supported and promoted diversity through bold and distinctive fashion of all shapes and sizes which focused on different trends.”

The online fashion group said it “in no way meant to cause any offence”.

It is not the first time the retailer has got into trouble with the ASA over one of its campaigns.

An advert was banned in 2017 for portraying a model who appeared to be under 16 in a “sexually suggestive” manner.

Fellow fast fashion favourite Missguided also came under fire for one of it’s adverts which featured “highly sexualised” images that objectified women, according to the watchdog.

The commercial, broadcast on ITV during Love Island last June, opened with a close-up of a woman’s mouth as she held a strawberry between her lips.

It then showed young women in swimwear on a boat, as on-screen text stated: “If you plan on wearing clothes this summer … we’ve got you covered … kind of”.