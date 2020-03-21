pretend-you’re-outside-enjoying-spring-by-sipping-these-wheat-beers

Spring has officially arrived. Although, many of us probably haven’t noticed yet, because we’re stuck in our homes and apartments trying to keep busy (by reading, playing video games, and watching Netflix). But even amidst the coronavirus outbreak, the emergence of spring means spring beer.

Sure, you might not be able to get out and peruse the aisles at your local beer store. But you can order beer through a variety of services like Drizly and Tavour. On top of that, your local craft breweries need your business more than ever. Order some of your favorite beers for pick up or to-go and help ensure they’ll still be able to make beer for you and your community in the future.

In these early days of spring, we recommend giving wheat beers a try. This seasonal, usually hazy style is perfect for this time of year — when the mother nature isn’t quite sure if she’s done with winter just yet.

“Schneider Aventinus hands down is the wheat beer to drink throughout winter and to keep drinking on the way into spring,” says Cody Henson, beverage director at The Alida Hotel in Savannah, Georgia. “This dark-colored wheat beer is roasty but bursts with banana and prune. Love that stuff.”

Since we’re always down to hear from the pros, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us which wheat beers to drink while you’re quarantining this spring.

Lagunitas Little Sumpin’ Sumpin

Drew Hairston, beverage director at Dirty Habit in Washington, DC

Lagunitas Little Sumpin’ Sumpin is a solid wheat beer that has the higher ABV and hops to make this a multi-seasonal beer. You taste the bitter hoppiness in the forefront, bringing you back for another sip, with a finish of peaches and baking spice on the end.

Avery White Rascal

Kayla Grogan, mixologist at Monarch Rooftop in New York City

Avery Brewing Company’s White Rascal offers a flavor combination that lends itself well to both winter and spring. Its forward aromas of banana and clove feel appropriate for the colder weather, while its tangerine and orange-spiced finish leave drinkers with a refreshing zest.

Muskoka Tropical Wheat

Myles Harrison, director of wine at St. Regis in Toronto

I’m always going to go with Muskoka Tropical Wheat. Having all the texture of a Wheat beer with the tropical aromas of a great summer to come.

Mill Creek Lil Darlin

Scott Lackman, general manager at Ellington’s in Nashville

Mill Creek Lil Darlin brewed in Nashville is probably the best wheat beer I’ve had. It’s just right with the amount of citrus and coriander and not a lot of that banana taste that some wheat beers have.

Funky Buddha Floridian

Abraham Millett, beverage manager at Plunge Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Funky Buddha Brewery Floridian is a phenomenal springtime beer. It will definitely ease you out of the winter/ quarantine blues.

Allagash White

Billy Cox, bar chef at Ocean Prime in Boston

There’s only one choice here and it’s Allagash White. It’s #1 on the Beer Advocate’s Belgian Witbier rankings for a reason.

Port City Optimal Wit

Lauren Mathews, lead bartender at Urbana in Washington, DC

Port City’s Optimal Wit is one of my favorite beers to enjoy into spring and summer. Its herbal notes carry well into spring, and the citrus notes make it a great warm-weather beer.

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen

Stephen George, beverage manager at 7 Mile Kitchen in Carlsbad, California

When it comes to wheat beers, I tend to stick with the originals. Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen has that traditional banana, clove, and light creamy finish. Also, considering they claim to have been founded in 1040 AD, they have some serious experience.

Boulevard Tank 7

Scott Kollig, beverage manager at Rye Street Tavern in Baltimore

Boulevard Tank 7 is the type of beer I cannot help but order when I see it on the menu, but particularly during the spring thaw. This beer is a sneaky one at 8.5% ABV. It’s light yet satisfying and beyond food-friendly.

Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier Dunkel

Colin Stevens, Thyme Bar in New York City

Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier Dunkel, if you can find it. It’s still wintery and malty with a light and easy-drinking character perfect for early spring.

Blue Moon Belgian White

Hector Ortiz , beverage manager at Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve in Puerto Rico

In my opinion, the best wheat beer to drink between these seasons is Blue Moon. I love that hoppy flavor, and the orange or citrus notes — making it very refreshing for spring break. Even if that break is spent indoors.

Bell’s Oberon

Will Moriarity, beverage director at BLT Steak in Washington D.C.

Bell’s Oberon from Kalamazoo, MI has been my go-to wheat beer for over a decade. It avoids the Belgian wit notes that many wheat beers feature and reveals a leaner style that is a bit more refreshing. One of my favorite things to do is hold a keg of it until it snows and release it again as Bell’s ‘Snowberon’, as it used to only be available in the summer.

Kronenbourg Blanc 1664

Vince Diorides, lead Bartender at Jack Dusty in Sarasota, Florida

I have to stick to my favorite beer. The best wheat beer is Kronenbourg Blanc 1664 due to the light flavor and being able to sip it throughout the entire day no matter what the season, making it perfect for winter or spring.

Golden Road Mango Cart

Juyoung Kang, lead bartender at The Dorsey in Las Vegas

We have a nice wheat beer on The Dorsey menu called Golden Road Mango Cart. It’s delicious with a nice, fruity sweetness. Almost like the spring flowers are just about to bloom from sleeping all winter.

Hoegaarden

Rus Yessenov, director of mixology at Fairmont Royal York in Toronto

You can’t go wrong with Hoegaarden. It has a nice balance between fruit and hops. I’d go with Unibroue’s Blanche de Chambly if choosing local/micro-brew. Although, that one is available all over as well.

Paulaner Hefeweizen

Pete Bauer, bartender at Giulia in Minneapolis

Paulaner Hefeweizen. Paulaner’s classic take on a hefeweizen has enough body to drink well if it’s sub-40 degrees out, but also has a tart, yeasty punch that harkens spring — even one spent under lockdown.