pret-is-launching-a-fruity-vegan-croissant

We’re only six days into Veganuary, and the launch of new vegan products shows no sign of stopping.

From plant-based offerings at supermarkets like Tesco, Asda and Waitrose to the much-anticipated Greggs steak bake and the official roll-out of KFC’s vegan burger, there is no shortage of goodies to gorge on in 2019.

The latest company to join the vegan bonanza is Pret A Manger, with the sandwich chain releasing a vegan croissant in its stores tomorrow (7 January).

Croissants are normally made with a hell of a lot of butter (that’s what makes them so soft and fluffy inside) but this version is entirely plant-based.

Please welcome The Very Berry, a partially-open croissant stuffed with fruity berry compote and sprinkled with sugar.

The recipe hasn’t been revealed, but it looks pretty lush to us.

In addition to its fruit-flavoured croissant, Pret will also no longer charge extra for milk alternatives such as rice and coconut milk (soy milk is already free).

What’s more, oat milk will be offered in all of its shops as of tomorrow.

‘The Very Berry Croissant is just the beginning – we are looking forward to sharing more plant-based innovations with customers in 2020,’ said Hannah Dolan, global head of Innovation.

Pret isn’t the first high street chain to offer vegan croissants in 2020 – Caffè Nero announced its ‘Veganero’ menu, which includes a vegan croissant, last week.

However, coincidentally (or in a stroke of marketing genius?) Pret will be releasing its croissant the day before Caffè Nero.

Then again, they are pretty different and one can never have enough croissants.

If you don’t fancy eating out, swing by Aldi and pick up a plant-based pizza or rosemary and onion ‘sausages’ or pick up a Subway ‘Meatball’ Marinara on your way home.

And for those new to veganism, it’s worth looking at how going vegan will affect your body differently, depending on your age.

Here is our handy guide at your disposal, as well as

MORE: Burger King is launching a plant-based Rebel Whopper in the UK today – but it’s not actually vegan or vegetarian

MORE: How going vegan affects your body – depending on your age

MORE: All the vegan product launches at Tesco, Aldi, Waitrose, Sainsburys, Asda, Lidl and M&S