President Trump Says the U.S. Won’t Pay for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Security

In the middle of a global health pandemic, President Trump is sounding the alarm not about the lack of medical supplies at hospitals or devastation to small businesses across the country, but rather about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new residency in the U.S. This week, it was reported that former royals moved from Canada to Los Angeles, and Trump wants to make it abundantly transparent that they need to pay for their own security.

On Sunday afternoon, POTUS took to Twitter, writing: “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

However, Trump allegedly doesn’t need to worry, as royal insider Omid Scobie has reported that Meghan and Harry have “no plans” to ask the United States to pay for their security. “‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made,’ says a Sussex representative,” he tweeted in response to the president’s rant.

Since the reported move, Meghan, Harry, and their 10-month-old son, Archie Harrison, have been self-isolating in their new “secluded compound” and “haven’t ventured out amid the coronavirus pandemic,” according to sources.

In a few days, as they officially transition out of their roles as senior members of the royal family, Meghan and Harry will no longer be considered “international protected persons,” and, therefore, the U.S. won’t be obligated to provide protection. Something Trump wants to make crystal clear.