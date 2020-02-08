president-trump-removes-two-impeachment-witnesses

President Trump removes two impeachment witnesses

News Uncategorized
mariya smith

Two key witnesses in the impeachment inquiry were removed from their posts Friday. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union who testified during the House impeachment investigation, is out of a job, according to his attorney. Sondland’s exit comes the same day Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official who also testified, was also ousted from his job. CBS News’ Paula Reid and Jeff Mason of Reuters join CBSN to discuss the day’s events.

