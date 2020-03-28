president-trump-now-considering-quarantine-for-ny,-nj-and-connecticut

SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Although the Trump administration previously indicated that it wasn’t considered federal orders on quarantines, it’s now apparently changing its tune.

President Donald Trump indicated in a tweet that he’s now considering a federal quarantine of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, growing hot spots for the coronavirus.

The federal government impose quarantines under the Public Health Service Act to prevent the spread of communicable disease into the United States or between states.

States hold what’s known as “police powers” to protect public health. Those rules came before the Constitution. The law works in the opposite way, too: Trump cannot order a business to start operating in any state, experts claim.

I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing “hot spots”, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

