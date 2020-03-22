President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Today’s tweetstorm by President Donald Trump channeled legendary crooner Bing Crosby, to wit: You’ve got to accentuate the positive/Eliminate the negative/Latch on to the affirmative/Don’t mess with Mister In-Between.
So it was that the Commander-in-Tweet kept the focus largely on what’s being done, giving shout-outs to FedEx, Ford, General Motors, Tesla, the nation’s governors and Fox broadcaster Maria Bartiromo.
Of course, the President couldn’t resist getting in a retweeted Charles V. Payne dig at former Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg, who has apparently backtracked on promises made to his campaign staffers on pay.

We’ll update the communications as more roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

Working very well with States and our Nation’s Governors. #TEAMWORK
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020

Thank you to Fred Smith and @FedEx for the rapid emergency deliveries you are making all over our Nation. Keep it going!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020

