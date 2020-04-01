president-donald-trump-got-the-clap-back-heard-around-the-world-from-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-with-this-statement

It was a royal clap-back that was heard around the world. This week, after it was confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had moved to California, President Donald Trump, who is supposed to be focusing on the coronavirus pandemic, decided to react.

Via Twitter, of course, Trump slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were living in Canada and decided to get a home in the United States.

The former reality TV star turned politician said the United States has no plans to pay for their security.

Trump had the following to say: “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S., however, and the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and many were baffled by the tweet from Trump because he was never asked about the matter mainly due to the fact that reporters are focused on the pandemic.

A spokeswoman for the power couple issued a statement that aims to silence Trump.

The pair stated: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made.”

A source, who is said to be close to Harry and Meghan, said that they always had plans to relocate from their temporary home Canada to Los Angeles with their almost one-year-old son, Archie. Still, after the spread of the coronavirus, they decided to make the move more rapidly than planned.

The source stated: “Meghan and Harry had been quietly talking about moving to L.A. for at least two or three months now. They were looking in the Hidden Hills area initially, but that didn’t pan out. They were keeping the details of everything very private, but this wasn’t something that just happened overnight or out of the blue. The outbreak may have sped the date up, but the decision was made a while ago, and they’re just now getting settled.”

Another pal revealed: “They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A., too. They’ll likely have houses in both places.”

Will Trump hit back?



