president-donald-trump-announces-that-the-guidelines-to-fight-coronavirus-are-in-effect-for-15-days,-but-the-virus-could-linger-until-july-or-august

US President Donald Trump addresses the nation once again. He said that the guidelines to fight coronavirus are in effect for 15 days, but the new virus could lurk around until July or even August. Check out the videos below.

Someone said: ‘Walt Disney shut down today 😩 that’s how I know it’s real. Orlando is one of the top tourist destinations in the U.S., and they finally decided to fall in line 😩we never close! Not even for minor hurricanes 😭’

A commenter wrote: ‘I don’t like him. But We gotta do what we gotta do. 🙏🏼 Prayers up,’ and someone else addressed the fact that there are more than ten people where Trump was during his speech, and he was just saying that such meetings should be avoided: ‘As they gather with more than 10 in that very room.’

One other commenter said: ‘I watched him speak on this, he said the guidelines put into place is for 15 days to try to get the virus contained and work on stopping the spread. However., the virus may linger around until July possibly August. People are always misinterpreting things.’

A follower responded: ‘already ahead of you, the comment section just shows that ppl are quick to succumb to panic and fear instead of researching. Not saying this isn’t serious. You know what I mean, thank you tho! 🙏🏽’

Someone else posted this: ‘If you’re reading this release your shoulders from your ears…unclench your jaw…and remove your tongue from the roof of your mouth. We physically tend to hold onto stress in the least noticeable ways… RELAX.’

A follower was really suspicious and said: ‘So essentially somehow a cure or alleviation will become available just 3 months before voting 🗳 is set to begin…Oh AiGhT🥴’

Someone else said: ‘Honestly, are you trying to show that you can protect us from the virus. So people can think you’re good president and vote for you again?’

What do you think about these guidelines?



Post Views:

5





