Preparing for Australian Open farewell: Caroline Wozniacki has made success look natural – yet never had an arsenal to match her rivals

On the first afternoon of the Australian Open, Caroline Wozniacki will walk out onto Melbourne Arena to play world No 92 Kristie Ahn. Should she lose, there will be no encore. After 15 years on the tour, this event is to be her final bow.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday at Melbourne Park, Wozniacki played down any sense of imminent loss. “So far I’m calm and enjoying myself. I have my family here, which is great. [But] I’m sure once the last ball is hit, it’s going to be emotional.”

She also gave the smallest hint of the daily struggle that no-one else sees. With her very Scandinavian temperament – sunny and grounded at the same time – Wozniacki has made success look natural. And yet, she never had an arsenal to match her most famous rivals. Every one of her 633 pro victories had to be chiselled from the grass, the clay or the blue-tinted Plexicushion.

“This new generation of players are mostly tall and pretty fast,” Wozniacki said. “It’s gotten to be a faster game – more of the one, two, three-shot rallies. Every single day, I continually pushed myself to be a better player. [But] I just had a look inside of myself and it felt right. I’m ready to start a new chapter in my life.”