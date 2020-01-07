premiership-rugby-2019/20-on-tv:-how-to-watch-televised-games

Premiership Rugby is underway with the big-hitters all jostling for position at the top of the table.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Premiership Rugby games live on TV and how to watch them.
Contents
How to watch Premiership Rugby on TV and live stream
Premiership games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.
Premiership Rugby fixtures on TV
Round 9
Friday 24th January
Northampton v London Irish (7: 45pm) BT Sport
Saturday 25th January
Bath v Leicester (3: 00pm)
Bristol v Gloucester (3: 00pm) BT Sport
Exeter v Sale (3: 00pm)
Worcester v Wasps (3: 00pm)
Sunday 26th January
Harlequins v Saracens (3: 00pm) BT Sport
Round 10
Friday 14th February
Gloucester v Exeter (7: 45pm) BT Sport
Saturday 15th February
Harlequins v London Irish (3: 00pm)
Leicester v Wasps (3: 00pm) BT Sport
Saracens v Sale (3: 00pm)
Worcester v Bath (3: 00pm)
Sunday 16th February
Northampton v Bristol (3: 00pm) BT Sport
Round 11
Friday 21st February
Wasps v Saracens (7: 45pm) BT Sport
Sale v Leicester (8: 00pm)
Saturday 22nd February
Bath v Harlequins (3: 00pm)
London Irish v Gloucester (3: 00pm)
Sunday 23rd February
Bristol v Worcester (1: 00pm)
Exeter v Northampton (1: 00pm) BT Sport
Round 12
Friday 28th February
Gloucester v Sale (7: 45pm) BT Sport
Saturday 29th February
Harlequins v Exeter (3: 00pm)
Leicester v Worcester (3: 00pm)
Northampton v Saracens (3: 00pm) BT Sport
Sunday 1st March
London Irish v Wasps (2: 30pm)
Bath v Bristol (3: 00pm) BT Sport
Round 13
Friday 6th March
Worcester v Northampton (7: 45pm) BT Sport
Sale v London Irish (8: 00pm)
Saturday 7th March
Exeter v Bath (2: 30pm)
Wasps v Gloucester (2: 30pm)
Sunday 8th March
Saracens v Leicester (1: 00pm) BT Sport
Bristol v Harlequins (3: 00pm)
Round 14
Friday 20th March
Bristol v Saracens (7: 45pm) BT Sport
Saturday 21st March
Bath v London Irish (3: 00pm)
Exeter v Leicester (3: 00pm)
Northampton v Wasps (3: 00pm)
Worcester v Gloucester (3: 00pm) BT Sport
Sunday 22nd March
Harlequins v Sale (3: 00pm) BT Sport
Round 15
Friday 27th March
Leicester v Bath (7: 45pm) BT Sport
Saturday 28th March
London Irish v Northampton (3: 00pm)
Saracens v Harlequins (3: 00pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) BT Sport
Wasps v Worcester (3: 00pm)
Gloucester v Bristol (5: 30pm) BT Sport
Sunday 29th March
Sale v Exeter (3: 00pm) BT Sport
Round 16
10-12th April
Bristol v Exeter
Leicester v London Irish
Northampton v Bath
Saracens v Gloucester
Wasps v Sale
Worcester v Harlequins
Round 17
17-19th April
Bath v Wasps
Exeter v Worcester
Gloucester v Leicester
Harlequins v Northampton
London Irish v Saracens
Sale v Bristol
Round 18
24-26th April
Gloucester v London Irish
Harlequins v Bath
Leicester v Sale
Northampton v Exeter
Saracens v Wasps
Worcester v Bristol
Round 19
8-10th May
Bath v Worcester
Bristol v Northampton
Exeter v Gloucester
London Irish v Harlequins
Sale v Saracens
Wasps v Leicester
Round 20
15-17th May
Gloucester v Harlequins
Leicester v Northampton
London Irish v Worcester
Sale v Bath
Saracens v Exeter
Wasps v Bristol
Round 21
29th-31st May
Bath v Gloucester
Bristol v Leicester
Exeter v London Irish
Harlequins v Wasps
Northampton v Sale
Worcester v Saracens
Round 22
Saturday 6th June
Gloucester v Northampton
Leicester v Harlequins
London Irish v Bristol
Sale v Worcester
Saracens v Bath
Wasps v Exeter
Semi-finals
12-13th June
Final
Saturday 20th June