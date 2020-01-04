premiership-rugby-2019/20-on-tv:-how-to-watch-televised-games

Premiership Rugby is underway with the big-hitters all jostling for position at the top of the table.
International stars will soon return to line-ups across the country following the Rugby World Cup, but how have their teams fared without them?
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Premiership Rugby games live on TV and how to watch them.
How to watch Premiership Rugby on TV and live stream
Premiership games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.
Premiership Rugby fixtures on TV
Round 5
Friday 29th November
Bath Rugby v Saracens (7: 45pm) BT Sport 1
Saturday 30th November
Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers (3: 00pm) BT Sport 2
Sunday 1st December
Harlequins v Gloucester Rugby (3: 00pm) BT Sport
Round 6
Friday 20th December
Gloucester Rugby v Worcester Warriors (7: 45pm) BT Sport
Saturday 21st December
Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs (3: 00pm) BT Sport
Sunday 22nd December
London Irish v Bath Rugby (3: 00pm) BT Sport
Round 7
Friday 27th December
Bristol Bears v Wasps (7: 45pm) BT Sport
Saturday 28th December
Northampton Saints v Gloucester Rugby (2: 00pm) BT Sport
Harlequins v Leicester Tigers (4: 30pm) BT Sport
Sunday 29th December
Exeter Chiefs v Saracens BT Sport
Round 8
Friday 3rd December
Sale Sharks v Harlequins (7: 45pm) BT Sport
Saturday 4th December
Gloucester v Bath Rugby (3: 00pm) BT Sport
Sunday 5th December
Wasps v Northampton Saints (3: 00pm) BT Sport