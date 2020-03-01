premier-league-winners,-losers:-liverpool’s-undefeated-run-is-no-more;-west-ham-gets-huge-win

Saturday’s Premier League action brought a lot of unexpected results, none more than Watford’s unbelievable 3-0 win over Liverpool to snap the Reds 44-game unbeaten streak. The Hornets are fighting for their Premier League lives with relegation so close, and other teams in that intense battle also secured points on the day. Here are the scores so far, the schedule for Sunday and winners and losers:ScoresFriday, Feb. 28 Norwich City 1, Leicester City 0Saturday, Feb. 29Bournemouth 2, Chelsea 2Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United — POSTPONED Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 0 Newcastle United 0, Burnley 0West Ham 3, Southampton 1Watford 3, Liverpool 0Sunday, March 1Everton vs. Manchester United, 9 a.m. Manchester City vs. Arsenal — POSTPONED Spurs vs. Wolves, 9 a.m. You can watch Sunday’s United vs. Everton match on Premier League fuboTV (Try for free) Here are the winners and losers so far for Saturday’s action:Winners: Relegation contendersWhat a day it was for those teams at the bottom, and that follows last-place Norwich City beating Leicester City on Friday to boost its chances of survival. West Ham is up to 16th with its win over Southampton, while Watford moved up to 17th. That means Bournemouth and Aston Villa are now in the bottom three. The Cherries conceded a late goal to Chelsea but still got a point.

The current standings show that 14th-place Newcastle (32 points) are well on their way to safety, but everyone below them are in contention to be relegated. That’s six teams at the moment fighting for three spots in what’s sure to be a relegation battle that goes down to the final day. Loser: Liverpool’s unbeaten streakIt had to end at some point, right? Nobody thought that would be at Vicarage Road, though, especially with the Hornets’ dip in form. It was an ugly, shocking performance that saw the Reds register just one shot on goal and concede three to the worst attack in the league. Liverpool’s 44-game unbeaten streak was snapped in the process, with the last loss coming on Jan. 3, 2019. Jurgen Klopp seemed stunned after the game while giving Watford credit, but it really looked like this one stung. Time to turn the page and move forward with so many trophies within reach.Winners: The InvinciblesMuch like the 1972 Miami Dolphins do when a team fails to go undefeated in the NFL, the 2003-04 Arsenal squad can celebrate. That title-winning club is the only squad to go undefeated in an entire Premier League season. It looked like the Reds would join them this season based on just how fantastic they had been, but Saturday’s performance end that and just gives you even more appreciation for that Arsenal team led by Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires, Patrick Vieira and others.

That Arsenal team finished 26-12-0 and remains the gold standard. Loser: Brighton’s survival hopesThat’s eight matches without a win for Brighton after the 1-0 loss at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday. The club was flirting with a potential mid-table finish early in the season but now is only one point above relegation. Graham Potter’s team has not won a game in 2020 in any competition and has just two wins since the second week of November. To make things worse, they have upcoming games against Wolves, Arsenal, Leicester City, Manchester United and Manchester City in the next two months. For a team that looked safe, the truth now is they are far from it.