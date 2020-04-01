🔥Premier League wage cuts: YouGov poll reveals huge number of Britons back salary reductions for players🔥

As talks continue over potential wage deferrals for footballers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a YouGov poll has revealed that a massive majority of Britons believe Premier League players should be willing to take pay cuts.

A joint statement released by the Premier League, EFL, PFA and LMA on Wednesday night revealed that “constructive” discussions over key issues such as wages would continue over the next 48 hours, with no decision yet reached.

With all professional football in England suspended until April 30 at the very earliest, multiple clubs have now announced furlough measures and salary reductions for non-playing staff as they attempt to navigate their way through the huge financial challenges posed by the current crisis.

Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe became the first top-flight manager to voluntarily take a wage cut earlier on Wednesday, while in Europe players from many clubs – including Barcelona, where it was revealed this week that players would be taking a 70 per cent cut – are accepting wage cuts and freezes.

And most of those people surveyed by YouGov clearly believe Premier League footballers should follow suit.

Poll results released on Wednesday showed that 92 per cent of Britons asked think players should be prepared to accept a pay cut in the circumstances, compared with just three per cent who think they shouldn’t.

67 per cent of that 92 additionally believe that any cut should represent 50 per cent or more of a player’s wage.

