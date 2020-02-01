premier-league-transfers-and-loans:-every-signing-made-during-the-january-2020-window

We are in the final hours of what has been another relatively conservative January transfer window for the
Premier League.
Less than £200million will have been spent for a second consecutive year when the window shuts at 11pm GMT, with clubs opting for loans of permanent transfers. Comparatively, over £500m was spent in the winter window by Premier League clubs in the 2017-18 season, with approximately £250m spent the season before that.
Manchester United’s £54m signing (which could rise to £68m) of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP will be the most expensive purchase, representing almost 25 per cent of the total money outlaid by the English top flight.
Here is the complete list of confirmed transfers and loan deal in the Premier League…
In
Player
From
Deal Type
Fee
Cedric Soares
Southampton
Loan
£1m
Eddie Nketiah
Leeds (recalled)
N/A
N/A
Pablo Mari
Flamengo
Loan (option to buy)
Out
Player
To
Deal Type
Fee
Tyreece John-Jules
Lincoln City
Loan
Emile Smith-Rowe
Huddersfield
Loan
Dinos Mavropanos
Nuremberg
Loan
Deyan Iliev
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Loan
In Pictures | Cedric Soares joins Arsenal
In
Player
From
Deal Type
Fee
Danny Drinkwater
Chelsea
Loan
Pepe Reina
AC Milan
Loan
Mbwena Ally Samatta
Genk
Transfer
£10m
Out
Player
To
Deal Type
Fee
Andre Green
Charlton
Loan
Scott Hogan
Birmingham
Loan
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy
Derby
Loan
James Chester
Stoke City
Loan
In
Player
From
Deal Type
Fee
Kyle Taylor
Forest Green Rovers (recalled)
Loan
Out
Player
To
Deal Type
Fee
Asmir Begovic
AC Milan
Loan
Brad Smith
Cardiff
Loan
In
Player
From
Deal Type
Fee
Aaron Mooy
Huddersfeld
Transfer
Undisclosed
Out
Player
To
Deal Type
Fee
Gaeten Bong
Nottingham Forest
Transfer
Undisclosed
In
Player
From
Deal Type
Fee
Josh Brownhill
Bristol City
Transfer
£7m
Out
Player
To
Deal Type
Fee
Danny Drinkwater
Chelsea
End of loan
Anthony Glennan
Grimsby
Loan
Ryan Cooney
Morecambe
Loan
Christian N’Guessan
Oldham
Loan
Adam Philips
Morecambe
Loan
Nakhi Wells
Bristol City
Loan
In
Player
From
Deal Type
Fee
Out
Player
To
Deal Type
Fee
Danny Drinkwater
Aston Villa
Loan
Marc Geuhi
Swansea
Loan
Conor Gallagher
Swansea
Loan
George McEachran
SC Cambuur
Loan
Tariq Lamptey
Brighton
Transfer
Undisclosed
In
Player
From
Deal Type
Fee
Cenk Tosun
Everton
Loan
Scott Banks
Dundee United
Transfer
Undisclosed
Out
Player
To
Deal Type
Fee
Scott Banks
Alloa Athletic
Loan
Giovanni McGregor
Dartford
Loan
Dion-Curtis Henry
Hampton & Richmond
Loan
Everton
In
Player
From
Deal Type
Fee
Joao Virginia
Reading
Recalled from Loan
Jarrad Branthwaite
Carlisle
Transfer
Undisclosed
Out
Player
To
Deal Type
Fee
Cenk Tosun
Crystal Palace Loan
Callum Connolly
Fleetwood
Loan
Kieran Dowell
Wigan
Loan
Lewis Gibon
Fleetwood
Loan
Morgan Feeney
Tranmere
Loan
In
Player
From
Deal Type
Fee
Out
Player
To
Deal Type
Fee
Andy King
Huddersfield
Loan
Mitchell Clark
Port Vale
Loan
In
Player
From
Deal Type
Fee
Takumi Minamino
Red Bull Salzburg
Transfer
£7.25m
Joe Hardy
Brentford
Transfer
Undisclosed
Out
Player
To
Deal Type
Fee
Herbie Kane
Hull
Loan
Rhian Brewster
Swansea
Loan
Allan Rodrigues de Souza
Atletico Minerio
Transfer
£3m
In
Player
From
Deal Type
Fee
Out
Player
To
Deal Type
Fee
Lukas Nmecha
Middlesbrough
Loan
Patrick Roberts
Middlesbrough
Loan
Angelino
RB Leipzig
Loan
In
Player From
Deal Type
Fee
Bruno Fernandes
Sporting CP
Transfer
£68m
Nathan Bishop
Southend
Transfer
Undisclosed
Out
Player
To
Deal Type
Fee
Ethan Hamilton
Bolton
Loan
Marcos Rojo
Estudiantes
Loan
In Pictures | Bruno Fernandes trains with new Man Utd team-mates
In
Player
From
Deal Type
Fee
Valentino Lazaro
Inter Milan
Loan
Nabil Bentaleb
Schalke
Loan
Danny Rose
Tottenham
Loan
£2m
Out
In
Player
From
Deal Type
Fee
Sam McCallum
Coventry
Transfer
Undisclosed
Ondrej Duda
Hertha Berlin
Loan
Lukas Rupp
Hoffenheim
Undisclosed
Out
Player
To
Deal Type
Fee
Philip Heise
FC Nurnberg
Loan
Akin Famewo
St Mirren
Loan
Carlton Morris
MK Dons
Loan
Sam McCallum
Coventry
Loan
In
Player
From
Deal Type
Fee
Sander Berge
Genk
Transfer
£22m
Richairo Zivkovic
Changchun Yatai
Loan
Jack Rodwell
Unattached
Permanent
Jack Robinson
Nottingham Forest
Transfer
Undisclosed
Out
Player
To
Deal Type
Fee
Richard Stearman
Huddersfield
Transfer
Free
Tyler Smith
Rochdale
Loan
David Parkhouse
Stevenage
Loan
Kean Bryan
Bolton
Loan
Marcus Dewhurst
Carlisle
Loan
In
Player
From
Deal Type
Fee
Kyle Walker-Peters
Tottenham
Loan
Out
Player
To
Deal Type
Fee
Cedric Soares
Arsenal
Loan
£2m
In
Player
From
Deal Type
Fee
Gedson Fernandes
Benfica
Loan
Giovani Lo Celso
Real Betis
Loan to permanent deal
£27m
Steven Bergwijn
PSV
Transfer
£26.7m
Out
Player
To
Deal Type
Fee
Christian Eriksen
Inter Milan
Transfer
£17m
Jack Clarke
QPR
Loan
Kyle Walker-Peters
Southampton
Loan
Cameron Carter-Vickers
Luton
Loan
Danny Rose
Newcastle
Loan
£2m
First pictures | Steven Bergwijn signs for Tottenham | 29/01/2020
In
Player
From
Deal Type
Fee
Ignacio Pussetto
Udinese
Transfer
Undisclosed
Out
In
Player
From
Deal Type
Fee
Darren Randolph
Middlesbrough
Transfer
£4m
Tomas Soucek
Slavia Prague
Loan (can become permanent)
£3.8m
Out
Player
To
Deal Type
Fee
Nathan Holland
Oxford United
Loan
Conor Coventry
Lincoln City
Loan
Joe Powell
Burton Albion
Transfer
Undisclosed
Martin Samuelsen
Hull City
Transfer
Undisclosed
In
Player
From
Deal Type
Fee
Leonardo Campana
Barcelona SC
Transfer
Undisclosed
Enzo Loiodice
Dijon
Loan
Daniel Podence
Olympiakos
Transfer
£16.9m
Out
Player
To
Deal Type
Fee
Jesus Vallejo
Real Madrid
End of loan
Elliot Watt
Carlisle
Loan
Ivan Cavaleiro
Fulham
Transfer
Undisclosed
Patrick Cutrone
Fiorentina
Loan