premier-league-transfers-and-loans:-every-signing-made-during-the-january-2020-window

We are in the final hours of what has been another relatively conservative January transfer window for the Premier League.

Less than £200million will have been spent for a second consecutive year when the window shuts at 11pm GMT, with clubs opting for loans of permanent transfers. Comparatively, over £500m was spent in the winter window by Premier League clubs in the 2017-18 season, with approximately £250m spent the season before that.

Manchester United’s £54m signing (which could rise to £68m) of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP will be the most expensive purchase, representing almost 25 per cent of the total money outlaid by the English top flight.

In

Player From Deal Type Fee Cedric Soares Southampton Loan £1m Eddie Nketiah Leeds (recalled) N/A N/A Pablo Mari Flamengo Loan (option to buy)

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee Tyreece John-Jules Lincoln City Loan Emile Smith-Rowe Huddersfield Loan Dinos Mavropanos Nuremberg Loan Deyan Iliev Jagiellonia Bialystok Loan

In

Player From Deal Type Fee Danny Drinkwater Chelsea Loan Pepe Reina AC Milan Loan Mbwena Ally Samatta Genk Transfer £10m

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee Andre Green Charlton Loan Scott Hogan Birmingham Loan Rushian Hepburn-Murphy Derby Loan James Chester Stoke City Loan

In

Player From Deal Type Fee Kyle Taylor Forest Green Rovers (recalled) Loan

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee Asmir Begovic AC Milan Loan Brad Smith Cardiff Loan

In

Player From Deal Type Fee Aaron Mooy Huddersfeld Transfer Undisclosed

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee Gaeten Bong Nottingham Forest Transfer Undisclosed

In

Player From Deal Type Fee Josh Brownhill Bristol City Transfer £7m

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee Danny Drinkwater Chelsea End of loan Anthony Glennan Grimsby Loan Ryan Cooney Morecambe Loan Christian N’Guessan Oldham Loan Adam Philips Morecambe Loan Nakhi Wells Bristol City Loan

In

Player From Deal Type Fee

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee Danny Drinkwater Aston Villa Loan Marc Geuhi Swansea Loan Conor Gallagher Swansea Loan George McEachran SC Cambuur Loan Tariq Lamptey Brighton Transfer Undisclosed

In

Player From Deal Type Fee Cenk Tosun Everton Loan Scott Banks Dundee United Transfer Undisclosed

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee Scott Banks Alloa Athletic Loan Giovanni McGregor Dartford Loan Dion-Curtis Henry Hampton & Richmond Loan

Everton

In

Player From Deal Type Fee Joao Virginia Reading Recalled from Loan Jarrad Branthwaite Carlisle Transfer Undisclosed

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee Cenk Tosun Crystal Palace Loan Callum Connolly Fleetwood Loan Kieran Dowell Wigan Loan Lewis Gibon Fleetwood Loan Morgan Feeney Tranmere Loan

In

Player From Deal Type Fee

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee Andy King Huddersfield Loan Mitchell Clark Port Vale Loan

In

Player From Deal Type Fee Takumi Minamino Red Bull Salzburg Transfer £7.25m Joe Hardy Brentford Transfer Undisclosed

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee Herbie Kane Hull Loan Rhian Brewster Swansea Loan Allan Rodrigues de Souza Atletico Minerio Transfer £3m

In

Player From Deal Type Fee

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee Lukas Nmecha Middlesbrough Loan Patrick Roberts Middlesbrough Loan Angelino RB Leipzig Loan

In

Player From Deal Type Fee Bruno Fernandes Sporting CP Transfer £68m Nathan Bishop Southend Transfer Undisclosed

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee Ethan Hamilton Bolton Loan Marcos Rojo Estudiantes Loan

In

Player From Deal Type Fee Valentino Lazaro Inter Milan Loan Nabil Bentaleb Schalke Loan Danny Rose Tottenham Loan £2m

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee

In

Player From Deal Type Fee Sam McCallum Coventry Transfer Undisclosed Ondrej Duda Hertha Berlin Loan Lukas Rupp Hoffenheim Undisclosed

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee Philip Heise FC Nurnberg Loan Akin Famewo St Mirren Loan Carlton Morris MK Dons Loan Sam McCallum Coventry Loan

In

Player From Deal Type Fee Sander Berge Genk Transfer £22m Richairo Zivkovic Changchun Yatai Loan Jack Rodwell Unattached Permanent Jack Robinson Nottingham Forest Transfer Undisclosed

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee Richard Stearman Huddersfield Transfer Free Tyler Smith Rochdale Loan David Parkhouse Stevenage Loan Kean Bryan Bolton Loan Marcus Dewhurst Carlisle Loan

In

Player From Deal Type Fee Kyle Walker-Peters Tottenham Loan

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee Cedric Soares Arsenal Loan £2m

In

Player From Deal Type Fee Gedson Fernandes Benfica Loan Giovani Lo Celso Real Betis Loan to permanent deal £27m Steven Bergwijn PSV Transfer £26.7m

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee Christian Eriksen Inter Milan Transfer £17m Jack Clarke QPR Loan Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton Loan Cameron Carter-Vickers Luton Loan Danny Rose Newcastle Loan £2m

In

Player From Deal Type Fee Ignacio Pussetto Udinese Transfer Undisclosed

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee

In

Player From Deal Type Fee Darren Randolph Middlesbrough Transfer £4m Tomas Soucek Slavia Prague Loan (can become permanent) £3.8m

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee Nathan Holland Oxford United Loan Conor Coventry Lincoln City Loan Joe Powell Burton Albion Transfer Undisclosed Martin Samuelsen Hull City Transfer Undisclosed

In

Player From Deal Type Fee Leonardo Campana Barcelona SC Transfer Undisclosed Enzo Loiodice Dijon Loan Daniel Podence Olympiakos Transfer £16.9m

Out