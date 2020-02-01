premier-league-transfers-and-loans:-every-signing-made-during-the-january-2020-window

Premier League transfers and loans: Every signing made during the January 2020 window

News
We are in the final hours of what has been another relatively conservative January transfer window for the Premier League.

Less than £200million will have been spent for a second consecutive year when the window shuts at 11pm GMT, with clubs opting for loans of permanent transfers. Comparatively, over £500m was spent in the winter window by Premier League clubs in the 2017-18 season, with approximately £250m spent the season before that.

Manchester United’s £54m signing (which could rise to £68m) of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP will be the most expensive purchase, representing almost 25 per cent of the total money outlaid by the English top flight.

Here is the complete list of confirmed transfers and loan deal in the Premier League…

Arsenal

In

Player From Deal Type Fee
Cedric Soares Southampton Loan £1m
Eddie Nketiah Leeds (recalled) N/A N/A
Pablo Mari Flamengo Loan (option to buy)  
       

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee
Tyreece John-Jules Lincoln City Loan  
Emile Smith-Rowe Huddersfield Loan  
Dinos Mavropanos Nuremberg Loan  
Deyan Iliev  Jagiellonia Bialystok Loan  

Aston Villa

In

Player From Deal Type Fee
Danny Drinkwater Chelsea Loan  
Pepe Reina AC Milan Loan  
Mbwena Ally Samatta  Genk Transfer £10m
       

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee
Andre Green Charlton Loan  
Scott Hogan Birmingham Loan  
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy Derby Loan  
James Chester Stoke City Loan  

Bournemouth

In

Player From Deal Type Fee
Kyle Taylor Forest Green Rovers (recalled) Loan  
       
       
       

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee
Asmir Begovic AC Milan Loan  
Brad Smith Cardiff Loan  
       
       

Brighton

In

Player From Deal Type Fee
Aaron Mooy Huddersfeld Transfer Undisclosed
       
       
       

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee
Gaeten Bong Nottingham Forest Transfer Undisclosed
       
       
       

Burnley

In

Player From Deal Type Fee
Josh Brownhill Bristol City Transfer £7m
       
       
       

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee
Danny Drinkwater Chelsea End of loan  
Anthony Glennan Grimsby Loan  
Ryan Cooney Morecambe Loan  
Christian N’Guessan Oldham Loan  
Adam Philips Morecambe Loan  
Nakhi Wells Bristol City Loan  

Chelsea

In

Player From Deal Type Fee
       

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee
Danny Drinkwater Aston Villa Loan  
Marc Geuhi Swansea Loan  
Conor Gallagher Swansea Loan  
George McEachran SC Cambuur Loan  
Tariq Lamptey Brighton Transfer Undisclosed

Crystal Palace

In

Player From Deal Type Fee
Cenk Tosun Everton Loan  
Scott Banks Dundee United Transfer Undisclosed
       
       

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee
Scott Banks Alloa Athletic Loan  
Giovanni McGregor Dartford Loan  
Dion-Curtis Henry Hampton & Richmond Loan  
       

Everton

In

Player From Deal Type Fee
Joao Virginia Reading Recalled from Loan  
Jarrad Branthwaite Carlisle Transfer Undisclosed
       
       

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee
Cenk Tosun Crystal Palace Loan  
Callum Connolly Fleetwood Loan  
Kieran Dowell Wigan Loan  
Lewis Gibon Fleetwood Loan  
Morgan Feeney Tranmere Loan  

Leicester City

In

Player From Deal Type Fee
       
       
       
       

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee
Andy King Huddersfield Loan  
Mitchell Clark Port Vale Loan  
       
       

Liverpool

In

Player From Deal Type Fee
Takumi Minamino Red Bull Salzburg Transfer £7.25m
Joe Hardy Brentford Transfer Undisclosed
       
       

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee
Herbie Kane Hull Loan  
Rhian Brewster Swansea Loan  
Allan Rodrigues de Souza Atletico Minerio Transfer £3m
       

Manchester City

In

Player From Deal Type Fee
       
       
       
       

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee
Lukas Nmecha Middlesbrough Loan  
Patrick Roberts Middlesbrough Loan  
Angelino RB Leipzig Loan  
       

Manchester United

In

Player From Deal Type Fee
Bruno Fernandes Sporting CP Transfer £68m
Nathan Bishop Southend Transfer Undisclosed
       
       

Out

Player To  Deal Type Fee
Ethan Hamilton Bolton Loan  
Marcos Rojo Estudiantes Loan  
       
       

Newcastle United

In

Player From Deal Type Fee
Valentino Lazaro Inter Milan Loan  
Nabil Bentaleb Schalke Loan  
Danny Rose Tottenham Loan £2m
       

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee
       
       
       
       

Norwich City

In

Player From Deal Type Fee
Sam McCallum Coventry Transfer Undisclosed
Ondrej Duda Hertha Berlin Loan  
Lukas Rupp Hoffenheim   Undisclosed
       

Out

Player To  Deal Type Fee
Philip Heise FC Nurnberg Loan  
Akin Famewo St Mirren Loan  
Carlton Morris MK Dons Loan  
Sam McCallum Coventry Loan  

Sheffield United

In

Player From Deal Type Fee
Sander Berge Genk Transfer £22m
Richairo Zivkovic  Changchun Yatai Loan  
Jack Rodwell Unattached Permanent  
Jack Robinson Nottingham Forest Transfer Undisclosed

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee
Richard Stearman Huddersfield Transfer  Free
Tyler Smith Rochdale Loan  
David Parkhouse Stevenage Loan  
Kean Bryan Bolton Loan  
Marcus Dewhurst Carlisle Loan  

Southampton

In

Player From Deal Type Fee
Kyle Walker-Peters Tottenham Loan  
       
       
       

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee
Cedric Soares Arsenal Loan £2m
       
       
       

Tottenham

In

Player From Deal Type Fee
Gedson Fernandes Benfica Loan  
Giovani Lo Celso Real Betis Loan to permanent deal £27m
Steven Bergwijn PSV Transfer £26.7m
       

Out

Player To  Deal Type Fee
Christian Eriksen Inter Milan Transfer  £17m
Jack Clarke QPR Loan  
Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton Loan  
Cameron Carter-Vickers Luton Loan  
Danny Rose Newcastle  Loan £2m

Watford

In

Player From Deal Type Fee
Ignacio Pussetto Udinese Transfer Undisclosed
       
       
       

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee
       
       
       
       

West Ham

In

Player From Deal Type Fee
Darren Randolph Middlesbrough Transfer £4m
Tomas Soucek Slavia Prague Loan (can become permanent) £3.8m
       
       

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee
Nathan Holland Oxford United Loan  
Conor Coventry Lincoln City Loan  
Joe Powell Burton Albion Transfer Undisclosed
Martin Samuelsen Hull City Transfer Undisclosed

Wolves

In

Player From Deal Type Fee
Leonardo Campana Barcelona SC Transfer Undisclosed
Enzo Loiodice Dijon Loan  
Daniel Podence Olympiakos Transfer £16.9m
       

Out

Player To Deal Type Fee
Jesus Vallejo Real Madrid End of loan  
Elliot Watt Carlisle Loan  
Ivan Cavaleiro Fulham Transfer Undisclosed
Patrick Cutrone Fiorentina  Loan  

