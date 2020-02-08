premier-league-top-scorers-2019/2020:-jamie-vardy-leads-sergio-aguero-by-one-goal

Jamie Vardy hasn’t scored since December 21 in the Premier League, but the Leicester City striker still leads the goalscoring charts. But only just.

Sergio Aguero remains one goal behind Vardy and was unable to add to his tally in the 2-0 loss at Tottenham, which saw Ilkay Gundogan have a penalty saved.

Manchester City are next in action against West Ham on Sunday, so will be confident of drawing level with his Leicester rival.

Mohamed Salah did his chances of winning the golden boot no harm at all with two goals in Liverpool’s 4-0 thrashing of Southampton at Anfield but won’t take the field until next week thanks to the winter break.

Danny Ings, another rival for the Golden Boot, missed a golden chance at Anfield and now has a week off, while Marcus Rashford remains sidelined for the foreseeable.

Here are the current Premier League top scorers 2019/2020…

Statistics correct as of February 8, 2020.