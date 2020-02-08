Premier League table: 2019-20 EPL standings today – fixtures, results and live scores on gameweek 26

The first ever Premier League winter break has split gameweek 26 over two weekends, with the action starting at Goodison Park.

Bernard and Richarlison both scored stunning goals to leave Crystal Palace empty-handed and send Everton into seventh.

Later on Saturday, Brighton host Watford in a relegation six-pointer before Sunday’s action sees Bournemouth travel to Sheffield United and Manchester City host a beleaguered West Ham.

Next weekend sees six games, starting with Wolves hosting Leicester City on Friday night, Liverpool in action on Saturday, Tottenhamd and Arsenal on Sunday and on Monday – the headline act – sees Manchester United travel to face Chelsea.

Premier League table: 2019-20 EPL standings today​

Gameweek 26 fixtures and results

Saturday, February 8, 2020Kick-offOur coverageTV/highlightsEverton 3-1 Crystal Palace12:30pmReportBT SportBrighton vs Watford5.30pm BT SportSunday, February 9, 2020

Sheff Utd vs Bournemouth2pm BT SportMan City vs West Ham4.30pm

Sky SportsFriday, February 14, 2020

Wolves vs Leicester City8pm BT SportSaturday, February 15, 2020

Southampton vs Burnley12.30pm

BT SportNorwich vs Liverpool 5.30pmLIVE

Sky SportsSunday, February 15, 2020

Aston Villa vs Tottenham2pmLIVESky SportsArsenal vs Newcastle4.30pmLIVESky SportsMonday, February 16, 2020 Chelsea vs Man Utd8pmLIVESky Sports

Gameweek 25 results

Saturday, February 1, 2020Kick-offOur coverageTV/highlightsLeicester City 2-2 Chelsea12:30pmReportBT Sport 1Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa3pm Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheffield Utd3pm

Report

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton3pmReport Newcastle 0-0 Norwich City3pm

Watford 2-3 Everton3pm

West Ham 3-3 Brighton3pmReport Man Utd 0-0 Wolves5:30pm

Report

Sky SportsSunday, February 2, 2020

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal2pm

Report

Sky SportsTottenham 2-0 Man City4:30pm

Report

Sky Sports

