Premier League table: 2019-20 EPL standings today – fixtures, results and live scores on gameweek 24

The January transfer window has slammed shut, and fans of Premier League get to see some shiny new players in action this weekend.

The biggest deal of the month saw Manchester United sign Bruno Fernandes for an initial £46.5million, and the Portuguese midfielder could get a debut as the Red Devils take on Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Saturday’s early kick-off sees Chelsea head to Leicester City in a top-four battle, while champions-elect Liverpool are also in action against Southampton at Anfield. Elsewhere, West Ham need a win against Brighton, while Crystal Palace entertain Sheffield United.

Sunday offers two big games with Arsenal heading to Burnley, before Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola resume their rivalry as Tottenham host champions Manchester City.

Premier League table: 2019-20 EPL standings today​

Gameweek 25 fixtures and results

Saturday, February 1, 2020Kick-offOur coverageTV/highlightsLeicester City vs Chelsea12:30pmLiveBT Sport 1Bournemouth vs Aston Villa3pm Crystal Palace vs Sheffield Utd3pmLive

Liverpool vs Southampton3pmLive Newcastle vs Norwich City3pmLive

Watford vs Everton3pmLive

West Ham vs Brighton3pmLive Man Utd vs Wolves5:30pmLive

Sky SportsSunday, February 2, 2020

Burnley vs Arsenal2pmLive

Sky SportsTottenham vs Man City4:30pmLive

Sky Sports

Gameweek 24 fixtures and results

Tuesday, January 21, 2020Kick-offOur coverageTV/highlightsAston Villa 2-1 Watford7:30pm Bournemouth 3-1 Brighton7:30pm Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton7:30pmLive

Everton 2-2 Newcastle7:30pm Sheffield United 0-1 Man City7:30pmLive

BT Sport 2Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal8:15pmLive

BT Sport 2Wednesday, January 22, 2020 Leicester 4-1 West Ham7:30pmLive

BT Sport 2Tottenham 2-1 Norwich7:30pmLive

Manchester United 0-2 Burnley8:15pm

BT Sport 1Thursday, January 23, 2020

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool8pmLive

BT Sport 1Wednesday, January 29, 2020

West Ham 0-2 Liverpool7:45pmLive



