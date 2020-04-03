🔥Premier League season return date postponed beyond April 30 due to coronavirus🔥

The restart date of the Premier League season has been extended beyond April 30 as football continues to grapple with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a conference call involving all 20 Premier League clubs on Friday, it was agreed that the currently return date – previously extended from April 3 – will be pushed back again given the UK’s current lockdown status due to Covid-19.

No decision has been made regarding the possible cancellation of the season, with the League under financial pressure to attempt to complete the campaign if possible.

It has been estimated that the 20 clubs combined could be forced to pay back as much as £762million if the season is declared null and void.

Standard Sport understands that the Premier League also faces a legal threat from TV broadcasters, with a leading London law firm claiming overseas rights holders are exploring the possibility of suing the League if the season is not completed.

The Belgian Jupiler Pro League has been brought to an end, with Club Brugge set to be declared as champions when the decision is officially ratified.

However, Uefa, European Club Association and the European Leagues group have written a joint letter to national associations, leagues and clubs said cancellation should be a “last resort”, and said plans are being worked on for play to continue into July and August, with the Champions League and Europa League to be completed afterwards.

With Premier League football set to be played over the summer if the current season does resume, the possibility of World Cup-style camps have been suggested – though the PFA chief Gordon Taylor says this is “not a preferred option” given that players, staff and more people involved in completing the season would likely have to enter isolation camps for a month or more.

Additional reporting by PA.