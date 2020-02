Premier League January transfers: Every done deal – Bruno Fernandes, Takumi Minamino, Pablo Mari and more

The January transfer window has slammed shut, with the top Premier League clubs enjoying (or ruing) varying levels of success.

With movement from every single team, here are all the deals as they stand…

Arsenal

In: Pablo Mari (Flamengo, loan), Cedric Soares (Southampton, loan)

Out: Emile Smith Rowe (Huddersfield, loan), Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln, loan), James Olayinka (Northampton, loan), Ben Sheaf (Doncaster, loan), Konstantinos Mavropanos (Nurnberg, loan), Deyan Iliev (Jagiellonia Bialystok, loan)

Aston Villa

In: Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea, loan), Pepe Reina (AC Milan, loan), Mbwana Samatta (£8.5million, Genk), Louie Barry (Barcelona, undisclosed), Borja Baston (Swansea, free)

Out: Lovre Kalinic (Toulouse, loan), Jonathan Kodjia (Al Gharafa, undisclosed), Andre Green (Charlton, loan), Easah Suliman (Vitoria Guimaraes, undisclosed), Scott Hogan (Birmingham, loan), James Chester (Stoke, loan), Jacob Ramsey (Doncaster, loan), Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Derby, loan)

Bournemouth

In: N/A

Out: Asmir Begovic (AC Milan, loan), Mikael Ndjoli (Motherwell, loan), Brad Smith (Cardiff, loan), Matt Butcher (St Johnstone, loan), Alex Dobre (Wigan, loan)

Brighton

In: Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield, undisclosed), Tariq Lamptey (Chelsea, undisclosed)

Out: Tom McGill (Crawley, loan), Gaetan Bong (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed), Bojan Radulovic (Alaves B, loan), Anders Dreyer (Midtjylland, undisclosed), James Tilley (Grimsby, undisclosed), Tudor Baluta (ADO Den Haag, loan), Leon Balogun (Wigan, loan), Jan Mlakar (Wigan, loan)

Burnley

In: Josh Brownhill (Bristol City, undisclosed), Henri Ogunby (Manchester City, undisclosed)

Out: Adam Phillips (Morecambe, loan), Christian N’Guessan (Oldham, loan), Ryan Cooney (Morecambe, loan), Anthony Glennon (Grimsby, loan), Josh Benson (Grimsby, loan), Nahki Wells (Bristol City, undisclosed), Teddy Perkins (Watford, undisclosed)

Chelsea

In: N/A

Out: Danny Drinkwater (Aston Villa, loan), Marc Guehi (Swansea, loan), Conor Gallagher (Swansea, loan), Jamal Blackman (Bristol Rovers, loan), Victor Moses (Inter Milan, loan), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton, undisclosed)

Crystal Palace

In: Cenk Tosun (Everton, loan), Scott Banks (Dundee United, undisclosed)

Out: Sam Woods (Hamilton, loan), Scott Banks (Alloa, loan), James Daly (Bristol Rovers, undisclosed), Jason Lokilo (Doncaster, loan), Connor Wickham (Sheffield Wednesday, loan)

Everton

In: Jarrad Branthwaite (Carlisle, undisclosed)

Out: Kieran Dowell (Wigan, loan), Callum Connolly (Fleetwood, loan), Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace, loan), Morgan Feeney (Tranmere, loan), Lewis Gibson (Fleetwood, loan), Antony Evans (Paderborn, undisclosed), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield, loan)

Leicester

In: Ryan Bennett (Wolves, loan)

Out: Andy King (Huddersfield, loan), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Blackpool, loan), Admiral Muskwe (Swindon, loan), Mitchell Clark (Port Vale, loan), George Thomas (ADO Den Haag, loan), Lukas Husek (Sparta Prague, undisclosed), Raul Uche (Real Valladolid, undisclosed), Filip Benkovic (Bristol City, loan)

Liverpool

In: Takumi Minamino (RB Salzburg, £7.25million), Joe Hardy (Brentford, undisclosed)

Out: Herbie Kane (Hull, loan), Rhian Brewster (Swansea, loan), Allan Rodrigues De Souza (Atletico Mineiro, undisclosed), Nathaniel Phillips (Stuttgart, loan), Isaac Christie-Davies (Cercle Brugge, loan)

Manchester City

In: N/A

Out: Patrick Roberts (Middlesbrough, loan), Lukas Nmecha (Middlesbrough, loan), Ian Poveda (Leeds, undisclosed), Angelino (RB Leipzig, loan), Matt Smith (Charlton, loan), Henri Ogunby (Burnley, undisclosed)

Manchester United

In: Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon, undisclosed), Nathan Bishop (Southend, undisclosed), Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua, loan)

Out: Ethan Hamilton (Bolton, loan), Ashley Young (Inter Milan, £1.3million), George Tanner (Salford, loan), Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Oldham, loan), Marcos Rojo (Estudiantes, loan)

Newcastle

In: Nabil Bentaleb (Schalke, loan), Valentino Lazaro (Inter Milan, loan), Danny Rose (Tottenham, loan)

Out: Kelland Watts (Mansfield, loan), Ki Sung-yueng (released), Rolando Aarons (Motherwell, loan)

Norwich

In: Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin, loan), Lukas Rupp (Hoffenheim, undisclosed), Melvin Sitti (Sochaux, undisclosed), Sam McCallum (Coventry, undisclosed)

Out: Akin Famewo (St Mirren, loan), Carlton Morris (MK Dons, loan), Louis Thompson (MK Dons, loan), James Husband (Blackpool, undisclosed), Melvin Sitti (Sochaux, loan), Sam McCallum (Coventry, loan), Dennis Srbeny (Paderborn, undisclosed), Isak Thorvaldsson (Fleetwood, loan), Philip Heise (Nurnberg, loan), Louis Lomas (Tampa Bay Rowdies, loan), Rocky Bushiri (Sint-Truiden, loan)

Sheffield United

In: Jack Rodwell (unattached), Jack Robinson (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed), Sander Berge (Genk, undisclosed), Richairo Zivkovic (Changchun Yatai, loan), Panos Retsos (Bayer Leverkusen, loan)

Out: Richard Stearman (Huddersfield, free), Tyler Smith (Rochdale, loan), David Parkhouse (Stevenage, loan), Callum Robinson (West Brom, loan) Kean Bryan (Bolton, loan), Marcus Dewhurst (Carlisle, loan), Jake Wright (released), Ravel Morrison (Middlesbrough, loan), Mark Duffy (ADO Den Haag, loan)

Southampton

In: Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham, loan)

Out: Cedric Soares (Arsenal, loan), Josh Sims (New York Red Bulls, loan), Kayne Ramsay (Shrewsbury, loan), Harry Hamblin (Macclesfield, free), Christoph Klarer (SKN St Polten, loan), Maya Yoshida (Sampdoria, loan), Callum Slattery (De Graafschap, loan)

Tottenham

In: Gedson Fernandes (Benfica, loan), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis, £27.2million), Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven, £25million)

Out: Jack Clarke (QPR, loan), Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan, £17million), Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton, loan), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Luton, loan), Danny Rose (Newcastle, loan), TJ Eyoma (Lincoln, loan), Anthony Georgiou (Bolton, loan), Kazaiah Sterling (Leyton Orient, loan), Paris Maghoma (Brentford, undisclosed), Shilow Tracey (Macclesfield, loan), Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Stoke, undisclosed)

Watford

In: Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese, £7million), Joao Pedro (Fluminense, undisclosed), Myles Roberts (Reading, undisclosed), Teddy Perkins (Burnley, undisclosed)

Out: Marvin Zeegelaar (Udinese, undisclosed), Dimitri Foulquier (Granada, loan), Alex Jakubiak (St Mirren, loan), Pontus Dahlberg (FC Emmen, loan), Sebastian Prodl (released)

West Ham

In: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough, undisclosed), Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague, loan), Jarrod Bowen (Hull, undisclosed)

Out: Nathan Holland (Oxford, loan), Conor Coventry (Lincoln, loan), Joe Powell (Burton, undisclosed), Martin Samuelsen (Hull, undisclosed), Roberto (Alaves, loan), Dan Kemp (Stevenage, loan)

Wolves

In: Leonardo Campana (unattached), Enzo Loiodice (Dijon, loan), Daniel Podence (Olympiacos, undisclosed), Luke Matheson (Rochdale, undisclosed), Nigel Lonwijk (PSV Eindhoven, undisclosed)

Out: Elliot Watt (Carlisle, loan), Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham, undisclosed), Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina, loan), Connor Ronan (Blackpool, loan), Rafa Mir (Huesca, loan), Harry Burgoyne (Shrewsbury, undisclosed), Jesus Vallejo (Granada, sub-loan), Jordan Graham (Gillingham, loan), Sylvan Deslandes (Arges Pitesti, undisclosed), Ryan Giles (Coventry, loan), Ryan Bennett (Leicester, loan), Luke Matheson (Rochdale, loan), Dion Sanderson (Cardiff, loan)

Additional reporting by PA.