🔥Premier League footballers should 'play their part' in coronavirus fight by taking pay cuts, says Matt Hancock🔥

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has joined calls for Premier League footballers to “play their part” during the coronavirus crisis my accepting wage cuts.

“I think that everybody needs to play their part in this national effort and that means Premier League footballers too,” he said during Thursday’s coronavirus daily update.

“Given the sacrifices that many people are making, including some of my colleagues in the NHS who have made the ultimate sacrifice of going into work and have caught the disease and have sadly died, I think the first thing that Premier League footballers can do is make a contribution, take a pay cut and play their part.”

