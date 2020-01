premier-league-darts-2020-fixtures-and-schedule-announced-as-fallon-sherrock-takes-on-glen-durrant

The fixtures for the 2020 Premier League have been announced with the nine full-time players and nine Challengers learning their fate.

Opening night in Aberdeen is set to be a cracker, with a repeat of the World Championship final between Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen, while local hero John Henderson will return as the Challenger against Nathan Aspinall.

The match that will grab the headlines comes in the second week when Fallon Sherrock makes her Premier League debut as a Challenger against Glen Durrant in Nottingham.

Many were hoping to see a Middlesbrough vs Newcastle derby between Duzza and Challenger Chris Dobey, but it was not to be.

Daryl Gurney is the one who will have to take on Dobey in front of the raucous Newcastle crowd in week seven.





2020 Premier League dates and venues Night One, February 6



P&J Live, Aberdeen Michael Smith v Glen Durrant



Gary Anderson v Daryl Gurney



Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright



Nathan Aspinall v John Henderson (C)



Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross Night Two, February 13



Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall



Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith



Gary Anderson v Peter Wright



Glen Durrant v Fallon Sherrock (C)



Daryl Gurney v Michael van Gerwen Night Three, February 20



Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Peter Wright v Rob Cross



Jonny Clayton (C) v Michael Smith



Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Aspinall



Daryl Gurney v Gerwyn Price



Glen Durrant v Gary Anderson Night Four, February 27



Motorpoint Arena, Dublin Glen Durrant v Nathan Aspinall



Rob Cross v Gary Anderson



Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith



William O’Connor (C) v Michael van Gerwen



Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright Night Five, March 5



Westpoint Arena, Exeter Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney



Gerwyn Price v Glen Durrant



Nathan Aspinall v Peter Wright



Gary Anderson v Luke Humphries (C)



Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen Night Six, Thursday March 12



M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Michael Smith v Peter Wright



Daryl Gurney v Glen Durrant



Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen



Rob Cross v Stephen Bunting (C)



Gary Anderson v Nathan Aspinall Night Seven – Thursday March 19



Utilita Arena, Newcastle Michael Smith v Gary Anderson



Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross



Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price



Chris Dobey (C) v Daryl Gurney



Peter Wright v Glen Durrant Night Eight – Wednesday March 25



Rotterdam Ahoy Gary Anderson v Gerwyn Price



Nathan Aspinall v Daryl Gurney



Michael Smith v Rob Cross



Michael van Gerwen v Glen Durrant



Peter Wright v Jeffrey de Zwaan (C) Judgement Night – Thursday March 26



Rotterdam Ahoy Glen Durrant v Rob Cross



Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith



Peter Wright v Daryl Gurney



Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson



Jermaine Wattimena (C) v Gerwyn Price Night 10 – Thursday April 2



The SSE Arena, Belfast Night 11 – Thursday April 9



FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield Night 12 – Thursday April 16



Manchester Arena, Manchester Night 13 – Thursday April 23 Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin Night 14 – Thursday April 30



Arena Birmingham Night 15 – Thursday May 7



The SSE Hydro, Glasgow Night 16 – Thursday May 14



First Direct Arena, Leeds Play-Offs – Thursday May 21



The O2, London

