premier-league-clubs-vote-to-change-summer-transfer-window-deadline-to-1-september

Premier League clubs have voted to change the summer transfer window’s closing date to bring it in line with the rest of Europe.

The matter has been a hot topic of discussion at previous shareholders’ meetings and was finally resolved ton Thursday.

Premier League clubs agreed that, beginning from the start of next season, the summer transfer window will close at the end of August, or start of September, as opposed to earlier in the month.

For the upcoming 2020/21 season the transfer window will shut at 17:00 BST on 1 September because August 31 is a bank holiday in the UK.

The move brings the Premier League’s summer transfer window back into line with the rest of Europe.

For the past two seasons, the window in England has closed the day before the top-flight campaign began.

When that stance was taken it was hoped other major European leagues would follow suit and bring their own windows forward, but such a change has not occurred.

Consequently senior officials of all 20 Premier League clubs met today and voted for the League’s window to return to its traditional point at the end of August/early September.

A statement from the Premier League today said: “At a Shareholders’ Meeting today, Premier League clubs voted to adopt a change to the Summer Transfer Window closing date for season 2020/21.

“This will move the closing date back to the traditional point at the end of August/early September.

“The 2020 closing date will therefore be 17:00 BST on 1 September (31 August 2020 being a UK Bank Holiday).”

Managers of English clubs have backed such a plan before, explaining how closing the Premier League’s window before others has weakened their position.

“They spoke about finishing it before the season starts,” said Jurgen Klopp in September. “Good idea, but only England did it. That makes no sense. It was a good idea but it didn’t work out.”